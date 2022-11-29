SMA and Powin to Partner on Master Supply and Services Agreement

SMA America has entered into a two-year agreement with energy storage company Powin to serve as the company's master supply and service provider for all large-scale storage projects that will help modernize the grid.



This is a mutually beneficial agreement between the two companies, which are both playing major roles in the transition to clean energy and dependable energy storage."We know Powin values the quality and reliability of SMA's products and solutions, and we are confident we can deliver the best solutions for its future projects," said Jay Arghestani, vice president of large-scale solutions with SMA America. "Powin and SMA share the same commitment to excellence and innovation in energy, and we look forward to a synergistic partnership as the industry continues to evolve."Through the agreement, Powin has committed to using SMA products for at least 2 GW of installation in the next few years."Our dedication to serving the US market and our customers is reinforced by our partnership with SMA, a best-in-class inverter manufacturer," said Anthony Carroll, president of Powin. "As the energy storage market enters the next era of transformative growth SMA will help us meet growing demand, giving our customers more flexibility in choosing their preferred power conversion technology."The benefit for Powin will be a defined forecast for the next two to three years, offering more predictable pricing on SMA products and increased security. The agreement will also improve the company's supply chain management and provide an opportunity to better plan and scale projects.SMA looks forward to building a stronger relationship with Powin with focus on increasing efficiency in the ordering process, as well as developing a partnership grounded in best practices and a shared commitment to continuous improvement within the renewable industry.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.