Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands 2023

Take Charge of Energy Storage's Full Potential in NL



The second edition of the Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands will dive deeper into the rapidly-growing Dutch energy storage market. As the growth potential of renewable energy is increasingly being limited by grid capacity constraints, energy storage is a crucial solution that can help speed up the sustainable energy transition.Returning to Amsterdam on the 16th of February 2023, the Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands will connect with local & European players from both the energy storage field and the PV industry. Through interactive panel discussions, inspiring keynotes and case study presentations, coupled with bountiful networking opportunities, this event empowers professionals and businesses to take charge of their ambitions in the Dutch renewable energy market.In 2021, 33% of the electricity production in the Netherlands came from renewable energies, a 22% increase since 2020. The rush of renewable capacity seeking connection to the national power grid, coupled with the growing demand for energy in general, has surpassed the speed with which the grid can sustain this growth. Grid congestion and energy curtailments are realities of our energy management and storage is the leading solution to help mitigate these challenges. Not only does it offer more flexibility and energy security to energy operators and energy users, but it also offers project developers a new revenue stream and new business models with which they can elevate their portfolios.The energy storage market is also facing the critical question of future-proofing the demand for raw materials that batteries are dependent on. Will solar be able to depend on a limited supply of lithium-ion, currently one of the most common forms of batteries, or will the market have to diversify when considering the fact that most of the lithium-ion supply will end up in electric vehicle applications? This question and many others will be critically discussed at the Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage NL.This full day of learning and networking will enable developers and manufacturers to gain a full picture of what technologies are available in the market and what to expect from those supply chains; what business models are available for a profitable outcome; what lucrative investment opportunities at hand; an update on the Dutch regulation; and much more.Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands16 February - AmsterdamTickets: €795 (Early Bird) - €895 (Regular)Contact: lorena@solarplaza.comMore Info: https://bit.ly/3B6btGKRegister Now: https://bit.ly/3iA66sL