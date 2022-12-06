Natural Power HSEQ Director appointed to SafetyOn leadership

Frank Monaghan said: "Having been part of the founding team at SafetyOn, it's great to be joining the leadership board to continue the vital work we do for the industry. By focussing on high priority topics, SafetyOn has developed industry wide health and safety initiatives that will bring benefit to everyone working in onshore wind. I'm particularly keen to be involved with the Safe by Design initiative in 2023."



SafetyOn is the health and safety organisation for the onshore wind sector. As well as ensuring transparency about the industry's health and safety performance, the organisation assists industry stakeholders to see that key emerging risks are mitigated through co-operation and shared learning.Frank joined Natural Power earlier this year from SP Energy Networks where he latterly held the role of Health and Safety Director and was responsible for health and safety on all SPEN transmission and distribution assets throughout the UK. Prior to that, he was Health and Safety Director at Scottish Power Renewables and led on health and safety on a number of onshore and offshore wind projects.Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Frank is a true health and safety professional. His appointment with Natural Power is integral to our strategy and he will be at the forefront of championing HSEQ from the very top of our business, ensuring strong corporate governance, compliance and the continuous development of our teams internationally. We're delighted that he's also taken on this leadership role with SafetyOn, and to be joined by Stewart on the technical committee ensures we are well represented at this level, and continue to champion HSEQ on behalf of our industry."