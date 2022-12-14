Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America 2023

Growing at a steep average annual growth rate of 33%, the US solar market has recently passed the mark of 120 GW of cumulative PV capacity. Now - with 30 GW of utility-scale solar capacity set to come online over the next two years, and the new Inflation Reduction Act coming into effect - the future of PV in the US is looking sunnier than ever. Still, market dynamics like energy and commodity price increases, mounting solar supply chain constraints, and growing climate change and (cyber) security risks all have a profound impact on the market. To keep the industry resilient, the exchange of knowledge and network is more important than ever. The 9th edition of ‘Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America' will once again provide this platform, combining a crowd of key local and global players, market insights from inspirational speakers, and extended networking opportunities for two action-packed days in San Diego.

Moving from the Bay Area to San Diego and revamping its program format, the 9th edition of the ‘Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America' will be a repowered key source of knowledge, network, and fresh inspiration for American PV asset management professionals.



More Headlines Articles

The US solar market just passed the mark of 130 GW of cumulatively-installed PV capacity. Though 2022 got off to a slow start, the US solar market is set to get back in full swing. With the recent approval of the impactful Inflation Reduction Act, forecasts have been upgraded towards 162 GW of utility-scale solar capacity coming online in the United States over the next five years (Wood Mackenzie, 2022), and the future of PV in the US is looking sunnier than ever.Still, dynamics in the international market, such as energy and commodity price increases, mounting solar supply chain constraints, and growing risks due to climate change and cyber security all have a profound impact on the market. A firm fundament is needed to keep the industry resilient, which will in turn open up many opportunities for operational alignment and re-evaluation of commercial and risk mitigation strategies for companies. To keep the industry resilient, the exchange of knowledge and network is more important than ever!The ‘Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America' will combine a crowd of key local and global players, market insights from inspirational speakers, and extended networking opportunities for two action-packed days of sharing knowledge and connections.Already a firm must-attend event on the agenda of any American PV professional, this new edition will expand on its usual success formula. After eight editions in the Bay Area, the conference is - upon popular demand - relocating to San Diego and will make the best use of its new surroundings. The program is getting a revamp as well. Of course, the traditional O&M and asset management tracks remain steady pillars that will provide crucial market updates, as well as detailed input on the IRA, energy storage asset management, automation, digitization, cyber security, and more. New elements will be the "Think Tank sessions": deep dives into pressing industry challenges - and the opportunities to overcome them - like workforce development, DEI, supply chain issues and grid infrastructure. With optional add-ons like the pre-conference networking day, the networking dinner, and a special networking activity on day two, there will be plenty of opportunities for networking in different professional and leisurely settings.All in all, the upcoming edition of the ‘Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America' will be an event to be remembered!Solarplaza Summit Asset Management North America13-14 April - Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, USATickets: $1595 / $1795 / $1995Contact: frannie@solarplaza.comRegister Now: https://bit.ly/3UYsoSP