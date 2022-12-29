EDF Renewables North America Divests Interest in Five Wind Projects Totaling 447 MW in the United States

EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) announced today it has completed the transaction with Boralex Inc. (Boralex) (TSX: BLX) by which Boralex has acquired EDF Renewables' 50-percent ownership interests in five operating wind power projects totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico.



More Headlines Articles

EDF Renewables put into service all five projects totaling 894 MW with commissioning dates between 2014 and 2015. The sale of assets represents an integral part of EDF Renewables' business model to facilitate a balanced portfolio and advance funding for new project development."Considering EDF Renewables' extensive development capabilities throughout North America, divestures provide an opportunity to rebalance our portfolio of owned assets," said Luis Silva, Chief Financial Officer, EDF Renewables. "We are grateful to have worked constructively with the local stakeholders in Texas and New Mexico over the last decade and are pleased to partner with Boralex on this transfer of ownership.""Boralex is pleased to collaborate with EDF Renewables on this transaction," said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. "EDF Renewables and Boralex share extensive experience in renewable energy production, and this acquisition furthers our shared goals of making a more sustainable planet for generations to come."Boralex will become the managing member of the partnership.EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 24 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.About BoralexAt Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.9 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 4 GW in wind and solar projects and close to 800 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise, and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.