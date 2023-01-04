Tackle key challenges of heat network performance at free London event

Local authorities, housing associations and private developers with heat networks in their portfolio are invited to the free conference.



Event hosts Switch2 will be joined by guest speakers from government and the wider energy and heat network industry. They will share knowledge and best practice to help delegates comply with new regulation, reduce cost and improve carbon performance."The challenges for heat network operators and owners have never been greater", said Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2. "Our event will provide expert insights on how to tackle soaring energy costs to reduce resident bills and how to decarbonise heat networks on the journey towards net zero. We'll also discuss how to prepare for formal regulation of the sector in readiness for accelerated growth."Topics for discussion by the panel of heat network experts include:• Developing and implementing a successful operation and maintenance strategy for better cost and carbon performance• Using data and smart technology to drive higher heat network efficiency• Overcoming barriers to improving heat network performance• Maximising payback on investment• Impacts of formal heat network regulation and the new technical standards and customer protection measures you must adoptDelegates will also participate in a round table workshop, which will address ways of tackling some of the biggest challenges facing managers and owners of district and community heat schemes. These issues include how to improve resident communications and support vulnerable customers; what innovative and smart solutions work best; how to improve efficiency and reduce energy demand; and tariff setting.Housing professionals from local authorities, housing associations, developers and managing agents are invited to the free event, which will run from 9.30am to 3pm on Thursday 19 January, including lunch and networking.Register for the event to explore the challenges and opportunities of improving heat network performance to support residents and drive decarbonisation.