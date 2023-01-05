Energy Toolbase and Sunshine Deploy Storage System with Acumen EMS™ at Pharmaceutical Lab in Costa Rica

Energy Toolbase has deployed its Acumen EMS™ controls software on an energy storage system with Sunshine, a Costa Rica-based solar development company. Sunshine installed the BYD Chess unit integrated with Acumen EMS for Laboratorios Calox, a pharmaceutical facility in San José, Costa Rica. This commercial project is Energy Toolbase's first deployment in Central America.



Sited with a BYD Chess unit, the Acumen EMS-operated system will reduce the host customer's utility bill through demand charge management and time-of-use energy arbitrage. The project will increase savings and improve value capture, with no charging restrictions or a need for a backup power grid, enabling maximum efficiency. Sunshine and the host customer will have complete visibility into the energy storage system's operation with the ETB Monitor platform, which allows the customer to analyze system performance in real time and oversee bill savings, customize alerts, override events, schedule dispatch commands, and more.Sunshine had been searching for a turnkey energy storage solution that would clear customs and be delivered and commissioned in a timely fashion. BYD Panama procured Acumen EMS from Energy Toolbase to meet the customer's needs and maximize the value of its asset through demand charge management and TOU arbitrage. Energy Toolbase is optimistic about deploying more projects in Central America and exploring new markets internationally to support developers in their solar and storage needs. In 2021, Energy Toolbase was North America's largest BYD Chess system reseller."For Sunshine, it is extremely important to support clean renewable energy generation initiatives, as they allow for the reduction of our carbon footprint," said Eduardo Kopper, President of Sunshine. "This is not a normal installation of solar panels; we are also helping the country's energy matrix. It will have a peak power of 151 kWp, equivalent to the energy consumption of 68 homes, and a battery system with a capacity of 266 kWh, making this system one of the largest of its kind in Costa Rica," added Kopper."Energy Toolbase is excited to partner with Sunshine to deploy our first storage projects in Costa Rica," said Scott D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "We're confident this will open the doors to bringing more storage into Central America using our Acumen EMS controls."About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information, visit https://www.pason.com.About SunshineSunshine Energy Corp provides solutions for the installation of solar panels, batteries, and micro-networks. Committed to carrying for the environment, Sunshine's mission is to promote energy innovation through new technologies, providing a positive environmental and economic transformation that impacts the social development of the region. Sunshine is the leading company in the sector in Costa Rica, having installed more than 30,000 solar panels and having produced renewable energy for more than 25 years. To learn more about Sunshine, please visit www.sunshine.tech.