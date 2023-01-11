TE Connectivity acquires smart grid company Kries

OTTOBRUNN, Germany - Jan. 11, 2023 - TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has acquired Kries, a German pioneer in smart grid systems. With this strategic acquisition, TE's energy business unit fortifies its position as a leading provider of grid reliability solutions to utilities and owners of power networks and renewable power infrastructure worldwide.



The acquisition expands TE's portfolio in power grid monitoring, protection and automation systems. By adding intelligence to their distribution grid, grid operators can detect fault conditions, perform predictive maintenance and stabilize the interplay between power generation and consumption, which is critical for the transition to renewable energy."For 28 years, Kries has been a leading player in digitalizing the grid, helping distribution network owners to effectively improve grid uptime and network efficiency," said Gunter Kries, founder of the company. "With TE, Kries gains access to a global sales network and becomes their new engineering and manufacturing competence center for smart grid innovation. I am excited for the future of the Kries business.""Kries is an attractive addition to the TE portfolio because of its proven market reputation and innovative solutions that strengthen our position as a provider of grid reliability through intelligent grid solutions. I am pleased to welcome the talented Kries team to TE," said Bart Otten, senior vice president and general manager of TE's energy business unit. "Adding Kries to our portfolio enhances the value we bring to our customers as one connectivity partner. This acquisition is a critical milestone in our strategic vision to be partner of choice for innovating sustainable energy networks that keep the power on."ABOUT KRIESKries is a German pioneer in smart distribution grid solutions that help maximize uptime for power grids around the world. Founded in 1994 by Gunter Kries, the company is built on a deep culture of quality and innovation and aims to optimize the availability of electrical energy supply - both as a basic need and as an essential element in enabling the transition to renewable energy. Kries products are found in high voltage equipment around the world and encompass a complete offering for the automation, transparency and efficiency of medium and high voltage distribution grids.ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITYTE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.