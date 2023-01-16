Alfa Chemistry Shows Proved Capability in Thermal Analysis for Alternative Energy Materials

Never forgetting its mission to bring cost-effective yet high-quality materials to customers worldwide, earlier this year the US-based chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry has successfully introduced a new product line of alternative and renewable energy materials. Considering the vital role these materials play, the company recently also demonstrates its proven capability in thermal analysis for the testing of materials to be used in the alternative energy industry.



Thermal analysis is purposed to measure how materials' physical, mechanical, chemical, and thermodynamic properties will change under differing temperatures and loads, and help to pinpoint when and at what temperature significant changes may occur. As the world is increasingly demanding for a cleaner environment, more and more renewable energy sources such as solar energy, wind energy or biomass plants, have been developed."Our group of specialists have strong expertise in using comprehensive thermal analysis techniques for materials characterization, failure analysis as well as conducting de-formulation investigations," says Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry.The five major techniques that are ideal for characterizing materials during the thermal analysis process are: Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA), Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC), Dynamic Mechanical Analysis (DMA), Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA), and Laser Flash Analysis (LFA). All are commonly used in the renewable energy industry where there is a huge demand for accelerated development of all kinds of alternative energy materials, including perovskite solar cell (PSC) materials, deuterated materials, MOFs & MOF raw materials, organic transistor (OFET) materials and more.Although thermal performance is just one of the basic properties of materials, their importance can not be ignored. Using this excellent technical tool of thermal analysis, researchers and developers are able to identify the type of materials, improve their quality, optimize the production process of products, and most importantly, reduce the occurrence of any failures that can be avoided.Alfa Chemistry strictly follows ASTM, IPC, ISO, and other recognized industry standards throughout the whole testing and analysis process. "We believe with our expertise in ultra-high vacuum, electronic ion optics, weak signal detection, and complicated computer technology, we will be able to make the fast detection and provide reliable results within the shortest possible time-frame," further added a spokesperson from Alfa Chemistry.Please visit the website https://alternative-energy.alfa-chemistry.com/services/thermal-analysis.html to learn more about Alfa Chemistry's thermal analysis capability for alternative energy materials.About Alfa ChemistryAs a market-oriented and customer-centered chemical supplier, Alfa Chemistry has established good cooperation relationships with many partners in the industry. To become one of the most competitive chemical providers worldwide, the company has been for continuously expanding and optimizing its product portfolios. Its launch of alternative and renewable energy materials aims to help bring more green energy possibilities to people's daily life.