ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE 2023 IN A STRONG NEW YEAR POSITION

All-Energy, the UK's largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference and the co-located Dcarbonise start the year with optimism. Over 65% of the exhibition space at Glasgow's SEC has been reserved by past, and new, exhibitors for this year's event on 10 and 11 May. All-Energy's headline sponsor Shepherd and Wedderburn is once again taking an active role, the major conference is taking shape, and a call for speakers is now launched for the show floor theatres and for academic posters.

"We are delighted to announce that Shepherd and Wedderburn is, once again, our Headline Sponsor and sponsor of both our Offshore Wind and Decarbonisation of Places conference streams," explained Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy & Marine, RX Global who own and organise the duo of co-located events. "We thank them for their ongoing support and creative input. Our major conference is taking shape and within a few weeks we will be announcing an impressive list of highly relevant and topical conference themes, sessions, and speakers. Our newly launched call for our popular show floor theatres speakers and for academic posters is at www.all-energy.co.uk/cfs"Our exhibitor list already resembles a "who's who" of organisations from throughout the sectors we serve including: 2G Energy; BayWa r.e; Bosch Rexroth; Centrica; ENERCON;EDF Energy; Invest Northern Ireland; Natural Power; Red Rock Power; RES; ScottishPower;Siemens Gamesa; SmartestEnergy; SSE; and Vestas. There is always a rush for space at this time of year as the countdown to May begins in earnest, and we are delighted to see increased interest from overseas as well as across the home market."What a difference from this time last year when, because of the pandemic, we didn't know whether we could stage the event! We did, of course, and it turned out to be an amazing two days attracting total attendance of 7,642 and more than 250 exhibiting organisations. The buzz and sense of busy-ness in the show was incredible and proved the worth of events where people meet up to do business and renew relationships for two very special days."Now we are able to look forward with optimism to the 2023 event which will take place in four months' time. Last week the Scottish Government published its Draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan which is now open for consultation. The impressive figures and their ambitions will undoubtedly encourage ever more exhibitors and visitors to join us in May as we all strive for net zero and energy security." .Further information on all aspects of the two day event is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com