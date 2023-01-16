ALL SYSTEMS ‘GO’ FOR SUT’s OFFSHORE WIND INTRODUCTORY COURSE

Wednesday 1 February sees the Society for Underwater Technology's (SUT's) Offshore Wind Renewable Energy virtual course make a welcome comeback. This two-morning course is designed for professional non-engineers who would benefit from understanding the offshore wind energy industry; and engineers and technical staff who are new to this sector or making a transition from another industry.

Held in association with Cranfield University the course on 1 and 2 February builds on the SUT's international reputation for ocean and marine engineering and science training; and is delivered over two online interactive 4-hour sessions by industry and academic experts from BP, Cranfield University, Partrac, GUH, MarineSpace, MCL Consultancy; the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and St Jules.Topics covered over the two mornings Include:• Wind and the Net Zero Challenge including Deepwater Floating Potential• Planning, Environmental Studies, and Approvals• Metocean/Weather: UK and NW Europe Focus including Deepwater for Floating Technology• Fixed Bottom Offshore Structure Design and Integrity• Offshore Site Investigation and Seabed Site Foundations• Construction• Cables• Floating Wind• Completion, Post Installation, and Ongoing OperationIn looking forward to welcoming delegates from around the globe on 1 and 2 February, Cheryl Burgess, SUT's CEO, explained: "The virtual course was created during the pandemic and proved extremely successful, with delegates from all over the world joining in and benefiting not only from our splendid speakers, but the 30-minutes before and after the morning session which enabled them to ask questions and begin networking with each other and with speakers. We are looking forward to welcoming people from home and overseas for two stimulating and highly informative sessions."Further informationFurther information on the course and registration is at https://tinyurl.com/yewtv3k3Course costs and SUT membershipThe course costs £375 (plus VAT where applicable) for SUT Members (EEEGR, OES, IMCA and EIC members will also benefit from the discounted member price); the Non-Member charge is £465 (plus VAT where applicable). CPD Credits will be available.SUT membership information is at https://sut.org/sut-membership/. The SUT membership year runs from 1 July until 30 June, so currently half rates apply for new members.