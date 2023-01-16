Battery safety innovation offers new opportunities for green energy storage

Dual-Gard is an innovative pressure relief solution from OsecoElfab. It enhances safety, design, and performance in batteries and BESSs by combining pressure equalization with emergency venting in a single, robust, scalable device.

01/16/23, 06:04 AM | Energy Storage | OsecoElfab

Dual-Gard offers double protection against the greatest safety concern in lithium-ion batteries: the risk of propagation. The breathing membrane offers ongoing pressure equalization to prevent swelling and contracting, while the metal rupture disc or vent activates within milliseconds for rapid, full-bore pressure relief. This reduces the risk of overshooting the desired relief pressure and allows a fast evacuation of heat and pressure before adjacent batteries are affected.


Dual-Gard also enables a simpler, more efficient battery design. The space-saving device reduces the number of pressure relief components needed. Controlling vent gases becomes simpler, with fewer inventory, integration, and assembly costs. Being just millimeters thick, Dual-Gard meets or exceeds most protrusion requirements, both outside and inside battery enclosures.

Robert Jackson, Divisional Segment Manager for Industrial Markets: "What excites me about Dual-Gard is that it brings new options to the table for battery and BESS designers. Unlike many solutions on the market, Dual-Gard is available in a range of sizes to suit different designs. The breathing membrane can be scaled up or down to accommodate different flow rates. Unlike plastic devices, the metal rupture disc is long-lasting, impervious to UV light, and will not melt and restrict air flow during an outgassing event. Thanks to these innovative features, Dual-Gard removes the need to make compromises when designing battery enclosures. It opens up new avenues of exploration for the energy storage technologies of the future."

Dual-Gard's patent pending design is unique in being fully customizable for use in lithium-ion
batteries, battery enclosures and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESSs). For further information or to request a product demonstration, please visit https://www.osecoelfab.com/specialities/dual-gard.

