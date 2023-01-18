Solarplaza Summit Romania 2023

With a national climate plan in place to push the market towards 4.6 GW of solar PV by 2030, now it is the time to enter the rapidly blossoming Romanian PV market. Join us at Solarplaza Summit Romania in Bucharest, on 27 April 2023, to gather local know-how on large-scale project development in Romania and kickstart your local network. Learn more about the current market trends, opportunities derived from the first CfD round for at least 1500 MW of capacity expected in H2 2023, new project acquisitions, market trends and regulations from the Romanian Government, and the opening up of PPA possibilities. Moreover, gain insights into mitigating the typical 'young-market challenges', like the volatile political environment and changing regulations. Get to know - in person - how government policy will be shaped in the years to come, what the most significant deals are right now, and how international companies can successfully enter the Romanian solar market. Besides the sessions that allow you to absorb crucial market knowledge, you will enjoy ample networking opportunities. The highly-focused crowd will include developers, investors, banks, EPCs, and service providers from both the local market and the experienced international scene.

New Opportunities in Romania's Revived Solar PV Market



After a long period of stagnation, the Romanian solar PV market has come to life again. With enhanced government support schemes, Romania is even expected to reach its 5 GW target for 2030 five years early. The second edition of the Solarplaza Summit Romania will pinpoint the opportunities and challenges of this high-potential market on the rise and provide a vital platform for knowledge and network sharing.As the country aims to phase out coal by 2032 and reach a 30.7% share of renewable energy in its energy consumption mix, it needs to add around 7 GW of RE capacity by 2030, 3.7 GW of which is expected to come from solar. Under the government's National Energy Climate Plan, new support schemes and mechanisms have been launched. A budget of €457.7 million has been allocated for the deployment of 950 MW wind and solar projects. And a new Contract for Difference scheme will reportedly start in 2023 and could target 3.5 GW of solar and wind projects by the end of 2024. Additionally, new legislative changes have sped up permitting processes and have removed significant regulatory barriers to the development of renewable energy projects on agricultural land up to 50 hectares in size. And through the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice scheme, there's also additional support for rooftop solar projects (<400 kW). But the market is not without its challenges. High connection costs and limited grid capacity availability can pose threats to project development.