EV Charging Station Market Statistics 2022 to 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global EV charging station market was stood at 896.0 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 74,369.9 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2030.



- INCREASING SALES OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES WORLDWIDE- GROWING DEMAND FOR EV FAST CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE- GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR DEVELOPING CHARGING STATIONS- ELECTRIFICATION OF THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY- ADEQUACY OF STANDARDIZATION OF CURRENT EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE- HUGE INITIAL SET UP COST FOR FAST CHARGERS- USAGE OF V2G EV CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLESThe Level 1 market was stood at 56.9 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 3,323.2 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2022 to 2030.Level 2 was the highest contributor to this market, with 717.9 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 52,735.1 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2030.On the other hand, Level 3 exhibit the fastest growth over the projected time period. Level 3 segment was stood at 121.3 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 18,311.7 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2022 to 2030.In terms of volume, AC charging was the highest contributor to this market, with 774.7 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 56,058.2 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.3% from 2022 to 2030.However, DC Charging projected to exhibit the fastest growth. DC Charging was valued at 121.3 thousand units in 2018 and anticipated to reach 18,311.7 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.4% from 2022 to 2030.In terms of revenue, passenger car was the highest contributor as well as the fastest growing segment in this market, with 650.1 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 58,033.9 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.5% from 2022 to 2030.Light commercial vehicle was stood at 144.3 thousand units in 2018 and anticipated to reach 9,638.3 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2030.The Two-wheelers market was stood at 77.8 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 4,527.0 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2022 to 2030.The heavy commercial vehicles market was stood at 23.9 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 2,170.7 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2030.In terms of revenue, public was the highest contributor as well as the fastest growing segment in this market, with 481.1 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 48,798.7 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.8% from 2022 to 2030.The private market was stood at 414.9 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 25,571.2thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.In terms of volume, commercial was the highest contributor as well as the fastest growing segment in this market, with 767.8 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 67,166.6 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2030.The residential market was stood at 128.2 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 7,203.3 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2030.The North America EV Charging Station Market was stood at 91.9 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 2,835.9 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030. U.S was the highest contributor to this market, with 78.3 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 2,504.0 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8%.The Europe EV Charging Station Market was stood at 281.3 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 17,263.6 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2030. Netherlands was the highest contributor to this market, with 86.9 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 4,135.1 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2030.The Asia Pacific EV Charging Station Market was stood at 460.0 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 52,863.8 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2022 to 2030. China was the highest contributor to this market, with 260.3 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 32,136.4 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2030.The LAMEA EV Charging Station Market was stood at 62.8 thousand units in 2018, and is projected to reach 1,406.6 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2030. Brazil was the highest contributor to this market, with 9.9 thousand units in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 237.6 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.