Iron Edison Launches the REVOLT4, a New UL1973 Listed Solar Battery



Iron Edison Battery Company is proud to announce the introduction of a new lithium battery for residential energy storage. What makes this product special is the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certification for use in residential and commercial electrical installations across the United States. The new battery is called the REVOLT4.According to the research firm Energy Storage News, "UL1973 concerns the safe operation of stationary battery energy storage systems, evaluating their ability to withstand simulated abuse conditions within charge and discharge parameters specified by the manufacturer."UL listing is an important achievement for Iron Edison because it streamlines the approval process that is required before and after a solar battery is installed. When a solar installer submits plans for a new project to a local Authority Having Jurisdiction, the plans reviewer will look at each major component of the system. If a battery does not have UL 1973 certification, it's likely that the application will be denied. With UL certification, the new REVOLT4 battery will pass this initial review process.Sometimes the initial plan will be allowed to move forward without scrutiny, and a non-UL certified product will be installed. This can create problems when the project is complete and an electrical inspector comes to the site for a final electrical inspection. If the inspector determines that a product requires UL listing and is not certified, the inspector can deny final approval until the product is replaced with a UL compliant product.The UL-listed REVOLT4 battery includes a sophisticated Battery Management System that monitors multiple aspects of battery performance including temperature, current and voltage. The battery management system also enables multiple battery packs to be linked together. Up to 15 battery packs can be paralleled together to create a single pack with 75,000 Watt hours of capacity. This flexibility allows the system design team at Iron Edison to recommend a battery with exactly the right amount of energy storage.Based in Denver, Colorado, Iron Edison Battery Company has offered solar battery solutions for renewable energy systems for over a decade. The Iron Edison team has designed thousands of off-grid and battery backup systems ranging from large-scale commercial systems in the United States to rural solar energy systems in small mountain villages in Nepal. Due to significant advancements in technology, our Lithium batteries have proven to be longer-lasting, more durable alternatives to lead acid batteries.