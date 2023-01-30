Natural Power appointed as owner’s engineer at Cushaling Wind Farm in Ireland

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has commenced service delivery on the nine-turbine, 56MW, Cushaling Wind Farm in counties Offaly and Kildare, Ireland.

Fulfilling the roles of project manager, owner's engineer and project supervisor design process (PSDP) on behalf of Statkraft Ireland, Natural Power was selected for this project due to the team's track record of delivering high-quality services on onshore wind and solar PV projects in Ireland. It follows on from the successful delivery of Statkraft's Taghart Wind Farm in County Cavan, and ongoing works at Moanvane Wind Farm in County Offaly.


Neil Mullan, Associate Director (Construction) at Natural Power Ireland, said: "We're delighted to be working with Statkraft again to manage the Cushaling project throughout the construction phase. Onshore wind maintains its strong trajectory in the Irish renewables market, and projects like Cushaling play a critical role in decarbonising energy supply, safeguarding energy security and contributing to Ireland achieving 80% renewable electricity required under the Climate Action Plan."

Statkraft has invested in Vestas V162-6.2 MW EnVentus turbines, which have a tip height of 185 metres and will be the largest on any wind farm in Ireland - maximising the potential of the local wind energy resource.

Cushaling was granted planning permission in 2020. The delivery and installation of the turbines is expected in the first quarter of 2024, and commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Barry Maher, Project Manager at Statkraft Ireland, said: "Renewable energy projects are now, more than ever, a critical part of Ireland's net zero targets and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Cushaling Wind Farm is another step towards this goal - and by procuring some of the most productive turbines in the country, will be one of the most efficient. It's great to get this project into construction and assuring to have the experience of Natural Power managing the process to commercial operation. We look forward to working with local businesses and providing the added benefit of the recreational trail to local communities for years to come."

Statkraft will fund, build and operate the Cushaling site. As part of the project, an annual Community Benefit Fund of €300,000 will be delivered to support sustainable projects in the local area over the next 15 years.

Natural Power supports onshore wind projects across the globe and works with clients to support all stages from evaluating site feasibility through construction and long-term asset management. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/onshore-wind

