ALLY Energy to Host 5th Energy Workforce of the Future™ Summit and Cleantech Leaders Roundtable Monday, March 6

HOUSTON, TX (Feb. 1, 2023) - As thousands of people gather in Houston for CERAWeek, ALLY Energy will host two premier events on Monday, March 6: the 5th Annual Energy Workforce of the Future Summit from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST, and the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Headliners include David Turk, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, Christine Todd Whitman, co-chair of the Forward Party and former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Jigar Shah, director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office.



While in-person attendees will gather at the historic Petroleum Club of Houston, people across the world will also take part in the summit online. "With leaders from both the private and public sectors converging to talk about the energy transition, ALLY Energy will focus on the most important conversation of all: how to deliver the talent energy needs now and for the future," says Kate Mehnert, founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. "The United States is investing record amounts of capital into a lower carbon future, and we're going to look at the job creation, skills and culture needed to enable this growth."Conference organizers and speakers will highlight the importance of transitioning the energy economy and the need for unprecedented collaboration. They will also explore the unprecedented trillion-dollar opportunity for the oil and gas sector to leverage valuable knowledge, skills, experiences, and resources to plug into Energy 2.0.ALLY will also launch the 2023 Energy Outlook Study produced by NES Fircroft to "shine a light on the importance and utility of a just transition," Mehnert says. "It will serve as a guiding strategy that enables a lower carbon and more sustainable future through workforce development strategies across oil and gas, power and utilities, renewables, and climate technology. As we continue our work towards a sustainable future, we must go beyond diversity and create inclusive workplaces, benefits, and cultures that transcend policy." ALLY's Energy Workforce of the Future™ provides a roadmap to help make that happen.ALLY will lead a discussion on four crucial guiding principles: attraction, retention, culture and community -- including best practices for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) so that people of all backgrounds have equal opportunity. Other speakers include:• Paula Glover, CEO of Alliance to Save Energy and board member of Talos Energy• Kevin Taylor, CEO of Greentown Labs• Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of Lanzatech• Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy PlasmonicsIn the evening, the roundtable (in-person only) will feature cleantech startups and growth companies in allied industries such as geothermal, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and green chemicals. The event will include remarks from Jigar Shah, director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office.Limited tickets are on sale. To register, visit:• ALLY Energy Workforce of the Future Summit: Register• Cleantech Leaders Roundtable Evening Event: RegisterThe summit is sponsored by NES Fircroft, Syzygy Plasmonics, and Cemvita Factory. The roundtable is sponsored by Lazard and Earthshot Foundation. Guests from some across the spectrum, from big oil to small startups in the renewables space, will be among the attendees.ALLY is also offering a guide to CERAWeek, helping participants find speakers from communities that are often underrepresented in energy, including women, minorities, and emerging startups.ALLY Energy is an online workforce development platform for professionals seeking work in the global energy industry. Dozens of companies have joined the ALLY Community. CEO and founder Katie Mehnert is also an ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy's Equity in Energy Initiative and a representative for the National Petroleum Council. A former executive in Big Oil, she started ALLY in 2014 and has bootstrapped it to record growth. For more information visit allyenergy.com.Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) is a community of accomplished business leaders with a common goal of scaling collective efforts to combat climate change and build a thriving clean economy. Established in 2017, its mission is to bring together a diverse group of investors and entrepreneurs for the purpose of idea sharing and building a supportive fellowship to accelerate decarbonization, the energy transition and climate adaptation solutions. For more information about CTLR, please visit: https://www.cleantechleaders.org/.