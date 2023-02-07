Meet GameChange Solar at Intersolar North America

Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar stated, “We are excited to be back at Intersolar North America to share the latest advancements of the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™ and how it’s features further propel our mission to repower the planet with solar energy.”

NORWALK, CT - February 7, 2023 - GameChange Solar announced today that it is excited to participate at Intersolar North America. Visitors can lock in meetings or stop by to meet the business development team to learn more about the features and benefits of the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™. The fast installing system combined with improved LCOE and low O&M costs makes the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™ the preferred choice with owners and installers.



Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar stated, "We are excited to be back at Intersolar North America to share the latest advancements of the GameChange Solar Genius Tracker™ and how it's features further propel our mission to repower the planet with solar energy."About GameChange SolarGameChange Solar is a leading supplier of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking solutions. GameChange Solar's systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, and innovative design. GameChange Solar is one of the few solar tracking companies that manufactures the systems it sells. This allows GameChange Solar to control the design, production costs, quality, and speed in delivery of the best racking systems available anywhere.Headquartered in the United States, GameChange Solar offers the innovative Genius Tracker™, as well as its MaxSpan™ and Pour-In-Place™ racking systems, throughout the world. GameChange Solar also offers an equally innovative above ground cable management system.For more information on GameChange Solar and its state-of-the-art solar racking solutions, visit www.GameChangeSolar.com