International Offshore Wind Conference to Address Industry Hurdles, Including Inflation and Supply Chain Development

BALTIMORE — The Business Network for Offshore Wind will host its annual International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF) March 28-30 in Baltimore. IPF is the largest offshore wind energy conference in the Americas and is expected to bring together 5,000+ attendees from across the globe with a focus on advancing the offshore wind industry and its supply chain in what is anticipated to be another pivotal year for the fast-growing domestic market.



"2023 will be the year that the U.S. market transitions into commercialization as two commercial-scale projects are built and federal approval readies another 10 GW for construction," said Liz Burdock, founder and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. "As we mark the tenth anniversary of the Network, we look forward to returning to the place where we got started—Baltimore. The IPF is the congregating event for all parts of the supply chain to come together, discuss challenges, solutions, make business deals, and push the industry forward."The three-day conference will formally begin with a plenary session where attendees will hear from key industry leaders as well as federal and state officials on issues including the impacts of inflation and supply chain bottlenecks on the global market and international trade. Attendees can also choose from workshops and panels spanning 14 different topics such as workforce development, policy and regulation, operations and maintenance, and data and digitalization. Host sponsors for 2023 IPF are Aker Solutions, the State of Maryland, Ørsted, and U.S. Wind."US Wind is thrilled to welcome IPF back to Baltimore for the Network's 10th anniversary," said Jeff Grybowski, CEO for US Wind. "Maryland is well-positioned to take center stage as a leading offshore wind manufacturing and logistics hub on the East Coast, especially with the development of the state's first permanent offshore wind factory, Sparrows Point Steel, right here in Baltimore. IPF is an incredible opportunity to showcase the value Maryland can bring to the national offshore wind conversation."IPF offers participants a wide array of networking opportunities, including the popular WindMatch™ program that works to directly connect potential clients and partners. This year will also see the return of the Startup Alley program, showcasing new and exciting innovations from small businesses. New this year, the Network will host seven region-specific update breakfasts, where attendees can connect with leading developers in their region and learn about current projects and opportunities for collaboration."The United States is a strategically important market for Aker Solutions, where we see huge opportunities for our offshore wind offerings. We consider IPF to be the ultimate meeting place for the industry to unite with its collective years of experience, debate key topics, overcome common challenges and explore ways to drive growth and deliver on our global ambitions for renewable energy," said Christoffer Valstad, SVP Renewables US, at Aker Solutions.As part of the 2023 IPF, the Network has organized four tours on Monday, March 27 that highlight the offshore wind industry in Maryland. Tour options include Baltimore businesses active in the offshore wind industry; an in-depth look at local labor unions and their role in the offshore wind supply chain; a ride aboard a McAllister Towing tugboat showcasing Baltimore's inner harbor and the port operations of an offshore wind hub; and a fourth tour presented by host sponsor Ørsted that will feature both local businesses active in offshore wind and the role of training organizations."IPF offers a chance to hear from top leaders in the offshore wind industry and to make the direct connections that drive business development and long-term relationships between companies, and we are proud to be a supporter of IPF 2023," said Pamela Venzke, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Americas at Ørsted. "Maryland is emerging as a leader in offshore wind and the state's new leadership has committed to continuing the growth of the statewide and the national offshore wind supply chain. With the partnership of the Business Network, we look forward to welcoming the industry to Baltimore this year."In conjunction with IPF, the Network is partnering with the State of Maryland to host a Central Atlantic Supplier Day on March 28, which will connect companies from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey directly with offshore wind developers, original equipment manufacturers, and Tier 1 suppliers to learn about business opportunities."Our participation at IPF demonstrates our commitment to advancing the offshore wind industry in Maryland," said Paul G. Pinsky, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration. "IPF cultivates an agenda that brings together leaders and decision-makers in a rapidly expanding market. In addition, supplier day will provide new opportunities for businesses active in Maryland and the Central Atlantic. Collectively, we are proud of our partnership and our continued commitment to help secure renewable energy, emissions reductions, and economic benefits for our state."Members of the press can register for a 2023 IPF Press Pass online. For details, qualifications, and registration, visit the IPF press webpage. More details, including special guest speakers and plenary sessions, will be announced soon.