Enteligent Unveils World’s First DC-to-DC Solar EV Charger

Enteligent Inc., developer of solar power optimization and electric vehicle (EV) solar charging technologies that delivers more of the clean solar energy you generate and dramatically reduces cost, is unveiling the world's first DC-to-DC solar hybrid bi-directional EV charger this week at Intersolar NA 2023 in Booth 2460. Powered directly from the sun, Enteligent's solar EV charger can supply 25 kW of fast DC charging - three times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers - while also supporting vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) home energy resilience and providing significant energy savings.



Currently, EV owners plug their cars into home chargers which are powered by an alternating current (AC) flow of energy generated from the electric grid. But EV batteries operate on a direct current (DC) requiring the power to be converted from AC-to-DC in the charging process. This conversion is inefficient and results in a significant amount of lost energy and a longer charging time.By eliminating the AC-to-DC conversion, Enteligent's EV chargers help users optimize every kilowatt of precious, clean energy, resulting in up to 25% energy savings. And direct charging DC by-passes the EV's internal conversion electronics, dramatically improving the time necessary to charge.Additionally, BloombergNEF forecasts that by the end of this decade 52% of the total car market will be composed of EVs. Today, the vast majority of EVs are charged overnight by a fossil fuel-powered grid. With the dramatically increased number of EVs plugged in at night and with the rapidly growing array of household electronics we rely on daily, this proliferation of required electricity will strain the grid's ability to reliability meet energy demand.Enteligent's proprietary solar EV chargers make it convenient and affordable to charge during the day, direct from convenient on-site solar generation, fostering a fundamental shift in energy consumption habits that leverage solar power when it is locally generated and readily available."Rapid growth in EV ownership and usage and the resulting demand for energy are putting increased pressure on an already stretched electricity grid," said Sean Burke, founder, and CEO of Enteligent. "This first-of-its-kind technology will benefit consumers by enabling them to shift from night-time charging, which is dependent on the fossil-fuel powered grid, to clean, solar-based, daytime charging."About EnteligentEnteligent is a California-based developer of smart solar power optimization and solar EV charging technologies that dramatically increase energy utilization, improve returns on energy investments and enable critical paradigm shifts in how we use energy for the upcoming green electrification revolution. Enteligent's NMax photovoltaic module power optimizers use smart digital technology to dynamically adjust when to optimize and provide panel-level monitoring data, resulting in greater rooftop yield, more energy harvesting and higher system reliability. Enteligent's bidirectional DC solar EV chargers enable direct electrification from clean energy to charge faster and more efficiently, recouping up to 25% of the electricity lost by traditional means. Learn more about Enteligent at: https://enteligent.com/