DNV TO LAUNCH JOINT INDUSTRY PROJECT TO ADAPT CERTIFICATION PROCESS OF INSTALLATION AIDS FOR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS

Hamburg, 15 February 2023 - DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, is launching a JIP to develop a decision tool and reference that can be used by all stakeholders during the specification; design; manufacture; procurement and approval of any equipment intended for the installation and decommissioning of bottom-fixed wind turbines.



DNV forecasts that wind energy capacity will expand 15-fold, rising from 5% of global electricity production currently to 33% in 2050. With higher and more-reliable wind speeds, and less constraints on hub heights and site locations, offshore wind will continue to show a 14% average annual growth, and bottom-fixed offshore wind power will constitute 11% of the global grid-connected electricity supply by 2050.However, as Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification explains,"Increasing and complex demands on the fixed offshore wind turbine installation aids are pushing existing processes and standards to the limit. Different practices and a lack of standardization are creating inconsistency, unnecessary costs, and risks throughout the industry. The outcome of the JIP will be a reliable benchmark for the industry to save time and money for all involved stakeholders.""We are not reinventing the wheel - relevant parts from existing codes will be reused for building a clear and pragmatic certification scheme, adds Dr. Marius Popa, Naval Architect and Project Manager at DNV." We shall identify potential gaps and incorporate proper solutions for closing them in the outcome of the JIP. The development of a unified, technology-agnostic approach will ensure consistency across the supply chain without excluding customization, such that any user can refer to internal standards during their decision-making process, without deviating from the industry standard."DNV is continuously working with the industry to develop up-to-date standards and recommended practices tailored to the demands of the advancing renewables market. For this initiative, DNV is partnering with players from all parts of the offshore industry, such as equipment manufacturers (wind turbine components and installation aids), offshore constructors and field developers, operators of wind turbines fields, and insurers.DNV is now in advanced discussions over the initial JIP scoping proposal with Caley Ocean Systems (A Pryme Group Company), Huisman Equipment B.V., IMECA (a brand of Reel), Jan de Nul Group, Osbit, Remazel Engineering S.p.A, Saipem, SSE Renewables and TWD. A call for additional partners remains open and more interested partners are likely to join. The pace of the initiation process is also likely to accelerate in the coming months, so that the JIP will be kicked off by May this year.Interested parties are invited to contact Dr. Marius Popa (marius.popa@dnv.com), Project Manager for this JIP.About DNVDNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.In the energy industryDNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.Learn more at www.dnv.com