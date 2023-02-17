TÜV SÜD LAUNCHES GWO BASIC SAFETY TRAINING COURSE FOR OFFSHORE WIND POWER INDUSTRY EMPLOYEES

TÜV SÜD Korea successfully launched its first Basic Safety Training Course for on-site workers of offshore wind power industry. It was a four-day training course, from January 31st to February 3rd, including modules such as first aid, manual handling, fire awareness, and working at heights. The training course was to ensure a safe work environment for employees in the offshore wind power industry.

Tony Kim, Head of TÜV SÜD Korea GWO training center, said: "The training course was conducted for the first time by our Shinan GWO training center after being certified as an official training provider by GWO (Global Wind Organization) in December 2022. We've received lots of positive feedback from our trainees, especially for hands-on training of working at heights, which would enable them to better protect themselves in a risky environment."ts-pr-is-training-course-offshoreThe training was attended by employees of TÜV SÜD Korea's major customers such as KEPCO KPS, a public corporation in domestic power facility maintenance, and Windtree, a local green energy company. Upon completion of the training course, participants were given a certificate issued by GWO (Global Wind Organization) which is a non-profit organization, striving for an injury free work environment in the wind turbine industry and setting common international standards for safety training and emergency procedures.TÜV SÜD has been expanding its wind power business in Korea gradually from 2017 in the fields of certification, verification and training. TÜV SÜD Korea signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shinan-gun and KEPCO KPS in January 2022. The MoU was to cooperate in the establishment of an industrial O&M (Operation & Maintenance) ecosystem for Shinan offshore wind farm and to contribute to Korea's achievement of its Renewable Energy 3020 Implementation Plan. With the MoU, TÜV SÜD Korea opened the GWO training center in Shinan last November.TÜV SÜD Korea GWO training center is planning to offer the GWO basic safety training course on a monthly basis. Through this course, the center will foster professionals for a safe maintenance and operation of the to-be-world's largest offshore wind farm in Shinan, which will generate 8.2 GW of electricity.Further information about the training course can be found at https://www.tuvsud.com/ko-kr/industries/energy/wind-power/gwo-training