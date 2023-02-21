U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Announces Organizational Changes

Corona, Calif.- U.S. Battery Mfg. is pleased to announce several new executive management changes within the company. These changes have been implemented to support our commitment to continually improve leadership, quality control, efficiency, and new product development.



Leading these changes is Zachary Cox, who has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President of Operations. Zack holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from California State Polytechnic University Pomona and a Master's Degree in Business from the University of California Irvine. He has been a member of the USB team for nine years and has held various engineering, technical sales, and management positions within the company.Eric Rueter has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President of Manufacturing. Eric holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Degree from Mississippi State University. Eric has been a member of the USB team for the past two years and has an extensive background in process engineering and management both in and outside of the battery industry.Dr. Marvin Ho has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Product Engineering and Quality. Marvin has been a member of the USB team for over a year and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Central University, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Tsing-Hua University, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of South Carolina. Marvin has a long history working in various aspects of the battery industry and is widely respected for his involvement in the advancement of the lead acid battery industry."These changes reflect U.S. Battery's commitment to its employees as well as to its loyal customer base. We are working to continually find new ways to improve the reliability of our products as well as ensuring the growth and forward movement of our management team," says Don Wallace, U.S. Battery COO. "Our administrative, engineering, sales, and manufacturing teams are helping the company spearhead new technologies that are moving U.S. Battery into the future as we approach our 100-year anniversary."The changes in position officially went into effect on January 1, 2023. For more information on the ESSENTIAL Li™ and the entire line of U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Flooded Lead-Acid and AGM batteries, visit www.usbattery.com.