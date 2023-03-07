Diversified Technologies Introduces a Bi-Directional Micro-Grid Power Converter that Handles Subsea and Terrestrial Power Distribution Efficiently

A new bi-directional micro-grid power converter that is ideally suited for subsea and terrestrial renewable power distribution and storage require-ments has been introduced by Diversified Technologies, Inc.

The PowerMod™ Bi-Directional MVDC Power Distribution System converts power directly at land or sea renewable energy installations and at the ocean floor to move power in both directions at different power levels. Capable of up- and down-conversion between 10 kVDC and 375 VDC, the specifications include power up to 250 kW, 90% efficiency, and a small 14" dia. package.Enabling undersea grids with power transmitted at 10 kV to be locally down converted to 375 V for charging UAVs, the PowerMod™ Bi-Directional MVDC Power Distribution System can be powered from onshore generators at high voltages or undersea sources. For renewable power applications, it can move power from a generator to a battery to a grid or to another load.The PowerMod™ Bi-Directional MVDC Power Distribution System is priced from $400,000 up depending upon the power level requirements.