Prisma Photonics and Sol Systems Join WATT Coalition

March 8, 2023, Washington D.C. - Today, the Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT) Coalition announced two new members: Prisma Photonics and Sol Systems. Prisma Photonics offers dynamic line ratings, with customers in the U.S., Europe, and Israel. Sol Systems is a national solar energy company focused on developing and operating renewable energy projects with community impact. Sol is operating and building over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 20,000 customers across the US.



"Sol Systems and Prisma Photonics will help bring broad awareness to the potential value of Grid Enhancing Technologies in the United States, and the cost of inaction," said Julia Selker, Executive Director of the WATT Coalition. "It is exciting to have these new allies join the effort to modernize the grid. Insufficient transmission is an existential obstacle for the energy transition, and Grid Enhancing Technologies are the fastest, cheapest way to increase system capacity in the near term.""We are excited to join the WATT coalition and proud to join forces with other industry leaders to drive meaningful change and shape the future of energy," said Dr. Eran Inbar, Prisma Photonics CEO. "We share a common goal, and our optical fiber sensing technology adds another dimension to the coalition's impressive abilities. Together with our fellow WATT members, we are committed to driving progress in modernizing the grid, increasing its resiliency, and preparing it for the challenges ahead.""Sol Systems works closely with our customers to craft renewable solutions to meet their clean energy and sustainability goals," said Mak Nagle, Chief Development Officer at Sol Systems. "Some of the largest challenges we face as an industry are that of aging transmission infrastructure and long interconnection wait times and we are excited to be part of the WATT Coalition and to help craft policy solutions and advocate for a more efficient and resilient electric grid."About the WATT CoalitionThe Working for Advanced Transmission Technologies (WATT) Coalition is a trade association supporting wide deployment of Grid Enhancing Technologies, to accelerate the clean energy transition and lower energy costs. Members include grid technology, renewable energy, investment companies, and a transmission owner. WATT currently supports three technologies: 1) Dynamic Line Ratings which determine the true, real-time capacity of power lines. 2) Advanced Power Flow Control which changes line impedance so planners and operators can fully utilize lines with available capacity. 3) Topology Optimization which identifies the best grid reconfigurations to reroute power flow around bottlenecks. These three technologies reduce congestion costs and improve economic dispatch, situational awareness and reliability. www.watt-transmission.orgAbout Sol SystemsSol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 1.5 GW of solar projects valued at more than $2 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 20,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.About Prisma PhotonicsPrisma Photonics helps keep the most critical large-scale infrastructure up & running with a quantum leap in utility monitoring. Assisting power operators in their journey to net zero emissions and environmental goals, our customers take responsibility for their assets with real-time actionable insights. We join Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ technology with machine learning providing timely insights and responding to safety and operational scenarios. To learn more about Prisma Photonics and how they are transforming the future of infrastructure, visit their website at https://www.prismaphotonics.com/.