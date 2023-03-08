Solarplaza Summit Italy 2023

13 July 2023 | Rome |



While the Italian market just crossed the impressive mark of 25 GW of cumulative PV capacity, it will need to more than double its solar fleet to meet its target of 52 GW of solar by 2030. How can new installations be ramped up, aging installations be kept in healthy working order, and energy storage be included to meet grid capacity challenges? As the annual top gathering for Italian PV market players, The Solarplaza Summit Italy will help unravel the roadmap for this explosive growth.The Italian government has put several pieces of policy and legislation in place to foster the growth of renewables in all segments. New simplified permitting procedures should aid growth in the C&I (commercial & industrial) segment. The lucrative Superbonus 110% incentive scheme is set to push small-scale projects. The new decree PNRR 3 simplifies authorization procedures, supports in the identification of suitable land and shows consideration for agrivoltaics. All in all, utility-scale solar projects are expected to remain the key segment, pushing Italian solar growth to new levels. Solar Power Europe expects an average annual growth rate of more than 5 GW for the period up to 2026, which could see Italy already achieving the (2030) target of 52 GW as early as 2027.There's work to be done yet to clear that path for such growth. Despite the improvements that have been implemented, the authorization of projects is still challenging and permitting can take a long time. The policy frameworks for PPAs, self-consumption, and agrivoltaics also all still need significant improvement. Recent auctions were actually undersubscribed due to the ban on project development on agricultural land. And, like everywhere else, the country's power grid infrastructure is having a harder and harder time dealing with the greater influx of renewables. Because of that, ambitious targets and policies related to energy storage are now also being put into place. By September last year, Italy had 1.8 GWh of storage capacity up and running. According to its NECP (National Energy Climate Plan), Italy will need 95 GWh of storage capacity to accommodate the development of RES under the Fit for 55 targets of 2030. That, of course, means that the implementation of storage projects will need to ramp up at an even much higher pace than solar PV.This much is clear: the Italian renewables market is bursting with ambitions and opportunities, whilst facing some challenges and obstacles as well.