Solarplaza Summit PPAs the Netherlands 2023

Dutch Renewable Energy PPAs Under the Microscope



More Headlines Articles

New event to assess the potential and perspectives of PPAs in the Dutch RE marketPower purchase agreements (PPAs) have become a key driver of the build-out of renewable energy capacity in markets around the world. Solarplaza will organize the first edition of the Solarplaza Summit PPAs The Netherlands to fully dissect the structuring, opportunities, challenges, and potential of these impactful power deals in the context of the booming Dutch RE market.The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current political instabilities challenged and pushed the Dutch power market to adapt to new realities. Furthermore, PV project development is being challenged by high CAPEX, due to the current high prices - caused by supply chain issues and inflation on raw materials - and high interest rates. With increased pressure on the acceleration of the energy transition and the final phase-out of subsidies and other incentives, the demand for power purchase agreements (PPAs) has been on the rise. Despite market volatility, local PPAs are also growing in maturity, due to the availability of competitive energy technologies and next-generation operating models. Moreover, the drive is pushed and picked up by a significant number of sizable corporate off-takers acting with a strong determination to reach sustainability targets and realize the potential for social-impact-oriented energy procurement, including Dutch multinationals like Heineken and Philips.However, these energy supply deals - which lock down stable energy pricing on the offtaker side and steady income and business models on the supplier side - do carry with them a large number of complex financial, technical, and legal implications. Already a regular topic in the conference programs of Solarplaza's global lineup of RE-focused events, the Solarplaza Summit PPAs The Netherlands will be the first event to fully focus on PPAs. By bringing together a crowd of local and international experts, this novel event is offering extended strategic insights and practical takeaways on PPA pricing, contracting, management and development, while the intimate setting facilitates one-on-one networking opportunities with new business partners and off-takers.The many different RE stakeholders will be present in the room and represented on stage, with an expert lineup of speakers voicing the perspectives of project developers (Ampyr Solar Europe, Sunrock), legal partners (Loyens & Loeff), financiers (Green Giraffe), analysts (Aurora Energy Research), offtakers, and much more. With a focus on market dynamics, contract structuring, and practical case studies, the event will provide a full picture of the Dutch PPA market, combined with ample networking opportunities throughout the day.Solarplaza Summit PPAs The Netherlands23 March 2023 - AmsterdamTickets: €495 (Early Bird) - €695 (Regular)Contact: dena@solarplaza.comMore info: https://bit.ly/3SZC6F0