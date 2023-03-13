SOLARCYCLE Selected as SEIA National Recycling Partner

OAKLAND, CA - SOLARCYCLE, a tech-driven solar circular economy platform, today announced that the company was selected as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)'s National PV Recycling Program. The designation will increase the solar industry's access to SOLARCYCLE's services and help to ensure environmentally responsible end-of-life management across the United States.



More Headlines Articles

Founded in 2022 by experts in solar technology, recycling, and sustainability, SOLARCYCLE extracts 95% of the valuable materials in solar panels, like silver, silicon, copper, aluminum and glass. The materials are returned to the domestic solar supply chain, which helps create a circular solar economy."SOLARCYCLE is thankful to SEIA for designating our company as a National PV Recycling Partner. It was great having their team visit and audit our first state-of-the-art facility to ensure that we can provide the world's largest solar companies with the most innovative solar recycling services," said Jesse Simons, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of SOLARCYCLE. "This partnership shows that America's solar industry is ahead of the curve by creating industry-wide circular economy solutions before decommissioned systems become a real problem. We look forward to working with SEIA's membership to provide them with tailored, sustainable and cost-effective solutions at the scale they demand."SEIA, and its members, have committed to responsible end-of-life management and are proactively developing recycling best practices for the solar and storage industry. The National PV Recycling Program, founded in 2016, is a network of recycling and refurbishment providers that can provide end-of-life management services to solar and storage installers, project and system owners, developers, distributors and other parties."I recently toured SOLARCYCLE'S new state-of-the-art facility along with my colleague Jim Barfield, Silicon Ranch's Director of Environment and Health Safety, and I can see why SEIA was impressed and decided to approve them as part of this advanced solar recycling program. The industry will have a great recycling partner in SOLARCYCLE," said Nick de Vries, Senior Vice President, Technology and Asset Management at Silicon Ranch. "What truly differentiates them as a leader is their value recovery rate of materials extracted from each panel. This is about more than just proper handling of a panel when it has reached its end of life. This is about extracting the full value of the useful materials that make up these panels - in a scalable cost-effective way - to advance local solar manufacturing, a circular solar economy, and economic development opportunities in communities across the country. We are proud to be SOLARCYCLE'S first utility-scale customer and look forward to having more companies in this industry join us in building the circular economy for solar."Since their launch last year, SOLARCYCLE has ramped up their capacity for cost-effective, technology-driven recycling solutions through their existing customer partnerships with major US solar companies, such as Sunrun, Silicon Ranch, SOLV, NovaSource, DEPCOM Power, Greentech Renewables, Forum Energy Partners and more. The company is helping partners close the loop on the life of their solar systems and create a new domestic supply of raw minerals and materials for the next wave of solar manufacturing.SEIA, SOLARCYCLE, Silicon Ranch and DEPCOM Power will host a webinar on Thursday, January 26th, 1:00-2:00PM ET / 10:00-11:00AM PT to explore responsible solutions to solar panel recycling that are both ecological and economical. Registration for media is required, please email media@solarcycle.us for login details.About SOLARCYCLESOLARCYCLE (www.SOLARCYCLE.us) is a technology-driven platform designed to maximize solar sustainability by offering solar asset owners a low-cost, eco-friendly, comprehensive process for recycling retiring solar panels and technologies and repurposing them for new uses. The company's proprietary technology allows it to extract 95% of a solar panel's valuable metals, such as silver, silicon, copper and aluminum, and to recycle or repurpose panels currently in use. SOLARCYCLE was founded in 2022 by experts in solar technology, recycling and sustainability to accelerate the circular economy for solar and renewables.