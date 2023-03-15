Eternalplanet Energy Enters Japanese Consumer-Energy Market with EP Cube at World Smart Energy Week

Visit https://eternalplanetenergy.com for further information

The hybrid inverter makes it possible for the system to be connected to existing or new PV systems, and the stylish, streamlined design blends seamlessly with any decor. The stackable, modular system takes up less space in the home than a traditional storage system and ranges from 6.6kWh to 13.3kWh to meet various residential demands.

03/15/23, 06:03 AM | Energy Storage

Eternalplanet Energy ("the company") greeted solar and clean energy enthusiasts and industry professionals at World Smart Energy Week in Tokyo. The company was in attendance on the first day of the largest international renewable energy exhibition in Japan to debut its EP Cube, the company's latest development in residential storage, to the Japanese consumer-energy market. At the presentation were Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, Yan Zhuang, the President of Canadian Solar, and Andy Yin, the General Manager of Eternalplanet Energy.


EP Cube is a residential energy system that integrates a hybrid inverter with modular lithium-ion batteries to allow homeowners more manageable energy production, consumption, and storage. The hybrid inverter makes it possible for the system to be connected to existing or new PV systems, and the stylish, streamlined design blends seamlessly with any decor. The stackable, modular system takes up less space in the home than a traditional storage system and ranges from 6.6kWh to 13.3kWh to meet various residential demands.

Along with a sleek design and powerful possibilities comes smart home innovation. EP Cube connects to Wi-Fi or Ethernet and allows users to monitor residential energy production, storage, and consumption remotely. The EP Cube App further benefits homeowners by sending severe weather alerts, so they can prepare to store energy in advance of extended use.

Eternalplanet Energy is a consumer-oriented energy brand of Canadian Solar committed to providing cleaner, more sustainable solutions for homeowners around the world. Following EP Cube's introduction to the U.S. market in September 2022 and the European market in February 2023, it is now available for Japanese residents with an eye toward greener living.

"Using solar power and residential energy storage batteries to produce and manage energy is one of the best solutions to realize home energy independence. We hope, in the future, every house can be energy self-sufficient, and people can use clean energy for free," said Andy Yin, while speaking about EP Cube's potential for the new market and the company's goals.

To learn more about EP Cube and Eternalplanet Energy, please visit: https://eternalplanetenergy.com, or visit their booth at World Smart Energy Week: Booth #18-16 at Tokyo Big Sight from March 15-17.

03/15/23, 06:03 AM | Energy Storage
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Energy Storage News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Alencon Systems - High Power, High Voltage DC:DC Optimizers

Alencon Systems - High Power, High Voltage DC:DC Optimizers

Alencon Systems is the premier manufacturer of high power, high voltage DC:DC optimizers for alternative energy applications including solar, battery energy storage, Microgrids, Fuel Cells and Electric Vehicle charging. Alencon's DC:DC converter offerings include the SPOT, BOSS and CUBE series DC:DC converters. The SPOT is a modular, uni-directional DC:DC solution ideal for solar applications. The BOSS is a modular, bi-directional unit for use with battery energy storage. The CUBE is a monolithic DC:DC converter which is available in both uni-directional and bi-directional modalities. Pictured above, is the Alencon SPOT.
More Products
Feature Your Product