Natural Power selected for ScottishPower Renewables servicing contract

This three-year contract to provide third-party service and maintenance to the wind farm is the first of its kind between Natural Power and ScottishPower Renewables and underpins the strength of the local supply chain in Scotland.



Stephen Brignall, Director of Service Operations and Asset Management at Natural Power said: "As a global business with our headquarters in Scotland, we're proud to be supporting another excellent project right here on our doorstep."This new contract represents a real step forward for the provision of independent servicing, and builds on our current servicing contract portfolio across Scotland. We're looking forward to building the relationship with ScottishPower Renewables and supporting the continued successful operation of Blacklaw windfarm."Blacklaw, which is one of ScottishPower Renewables' largest sites, has been operational since 2005 and consists of 54 Siemens 2.3MW turbines.Joe Mitchell, Operations Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: "We're pleased to appoint Natural Power as service and maintenance provider at Blacklaw windfarm - which is one of our largest windfarm sites generating up to 124MW of renewable electricity. We're looking forward to working with the Natural Power teams to deliver the continued safe and efficient generation of clean, green power at the site."Natural Power supports clients to achieve the most from their assets by keeping them safe, reliable and compliant. Office-based asset managers work hand in hand with the on-site teams including servicing and repair technicians, who form an integral part of the operations and asset management team. Natural Power currently manages more than 200 onshore wind, offshore, solar, hydro and heat sites around the world. Find out more at www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/service/engineering-operations/operations-and-asset-management