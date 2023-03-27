Tigo Energy Brings Solar Quality Tools, Products, and Installer Training to 2023 NABCEP

Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the Company's presence as an exhibitor at the upcoming North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners ("NABCEP") conference in St. Charles, Minnesota. At the event, Tigo technical staff will offer Continuing Education Units-eligible installer training and showcase the latest tools, resources, and live demonstrations of solar installation quality and safety products and services equipped for deployments in commercial applications.



The resources Tigo is making available to commercial solar installers at NABCEP 2023 include:Training sessions in which solar professionals can learn how to improve the performance and efficiency of large-scale photovoltaic systems by mitigating crosstalk.Hands-on demonstrations of rapid shutdown and Pure Signal™ products to learn about the benefits of best-in-class safety and crosstalk mitigation.Real-world customer case studies with installers like McDonell Electric to show how Tigo solutions help commercial customers overcome challenges for successful deployments."We don't just use Tigo products in our industrial solar projects to meet rapid shutdown requirements, we deploy them because our customers demand the highest quality," said Eric McDonell, president at McDonell Electric. "While advances like Tigo Pure Signal technology give us a new level of design freedom and peace of mind, the TS4 platform also offers us the flexibility to assemble the exact combination of advanced MLPE features and reliability our customers want. Combined with its world-class installer support team, Tigo has been instrumental in ensuring that our projects are successful and our customers are satisfied."The Tigo RSS Transmitter with Pure Signal technology is designed to serve Tigo customers who deploy increasingly large and complex systems for the commercial and industrial solar markets. Naturally occurring electromagnetic disturbances in PLC signals, often referred to as "crosstalk," can reduce the effectiveness of system communications functions in large-scale systems. With Tigo Pure Signal technology, cable runs from different circuits or adjacent inverters are at significantly lower risk of PLC signal disruption. In the "Optimizing Design to Avoid Crosstalk" training session, Greg Smith of Tigo and Ryan Mayfield of Mayfield Renewables will cover how designers, project managers, and installers of large-scale PV systems can avoid crosstalk through optimized system design and the right products."We are thrilled to join the NABCEP conference once again to help installers put to work our unique combination of solar safety technology and advanced MLPE features so they can deliver the highest quality installations to their customers," said Greg Smith, director of technical training at Tigo. "At Tigo, quality and safety are our top priorities, and we believe that this technology is crucial to ensuring the safety of large-system installations in the commercial space. We are excited to share these solutions and resources with attendees at NABCEP and demonstrate how we can grow and improve the solar industry together."Smith and Mayfield will present "Optimizing Design to Avoid Crosstalk" on Tuesday, March 29, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm CT. For more information, please visit the Tigo NABCEP information page here, and schedule a meeting with Tigo here.About TigoFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE ("Module Level Power Electronics") and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The Company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.