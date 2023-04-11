Focus360 Energy Leads the Way in SBEM Calculations and Commercial EPC Services

London, UK - Focus360 Energy, a renowned energy efficiency solutions provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of their services to include SBEM Calculations and Commercial Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) for businesses looking to optimize their energy consumption and reduce their environmental impact. With years of experience in the energy sector, Focus360 Energy is committed to helping businesses meet regulatory requirements and achieve long-term sustainability goals.



SBEM Calculations (Simplified Building Energy Model) have become increasingly important in the construction and property management industries, as they provide a way to assess the energy performance of new and existing commercial buildings. Focus360 Energy's team of experts is well-equipped to perform accurate SBEM Calculations, ensuring that buildings comply with Part L of the Building Regulations and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).In addition to SBEM Calculations, Focus360 Energy also specializes in Commercial EPCs, which are mandatory for all commercial properties in the UK. Commercial EPCs rate the energy efficiency of a building on a scale from A to G, with A being the most efficient. These certificates not only help businesses to identify areas for improvement in their energy performance, but also play a crucial role in the sale or leasing process of commercial properties.Focus360 Energy's comprehensive SBEM Calculations and Commercial EPC services are designed to help businesses reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint while ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations. With a team of highly skilled and accredited assessors, Focus360 Energy can provide detailed recommendations and practical solutions to improve energy efficiency and ultimately enhance the value of commercial properties."Focus360 Energy is dedicated to providing our clients with the highest quality energy efficiency services in the industry," said [NAME], Managing Director of Focus360 Energy. "With the addition of SBEM Calculations and Commercial EPCs to our service offerings, we can now assist businesses in meeting their sustainability goals more effectively and efficiently."In a world where climate change and energy consumption are critical concerns, Focus360 Energy's commitment to providing top-notch SBEM Calculations and Commercial EPC services is a testament to their dedication to environmental stewardship and the promotion of sustainable business practices.About Focus360 EnergyFocus360 Energy is a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions, offering a wide range of services aimed at helping businesses improve their energy performance, reduce their carbon footprint, and achieve their sustainability goals. With a team of highly skilled and accredited professionals, Focus360 Energy provides services such as SBEM Calculations, Commercial EPCs, energy audits, and energy management consulting. By working closely with clients to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific needs, Focus360 Energy is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their energy use and create a more sustainable future.For more information about Focus360 Energy and their SBEM Calculations and Commercial EPC services, please contact:Focus 360 Energy18 St George Wharf, Vauxhall, London, SW8 2LQ020 3633 1460Focus360 Energy specializes in energy efficiency solutions, including SBEM Calculations and Commercial EPC services, designed to help businesses improve their energy performance and meet their sustainability objectives.