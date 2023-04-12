Fluke Receives NABCEP Training Certification to Support Solar Workforce Development

Fluke, a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, today announced its certification as a North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Approved Training Provider. Fluke is the only test and measurement tools manufacturer to receive this certification, allowing the company to lend its expertise in solar tools and techniques to the growing workforce. As a NABCEP Approved Training Provider, Fluke will provide educational resources to help solar professionals work safely, efficiently, and accurately in support of the growing industry.



Fluke recently launched its new NABCEP-approved training course, Tools and Techniques for Commissioning and Maintaining PV Systems, led by Fluke's NABCEP certified solar application specialist and educator, Will White. Designed for professionals who want to expand their expertise on the tests and measurement tools used during PV array installation, commissioning, and maintenance, the course can be credited toward a professional's NABCEP certification. In some cases, it can help satisfy the hours required to take NABCEP's exam for PV Installation Professional (PVIP) Board Certification, which is considered the gold standard for PV professionals."Over the past decade, US solar employment has more than doubled from 105k jobs in 2011 to 255k jobs in 2021," said White. "However, the need to train and equip this new workforce with the right knowledge and tools could quickly become a bottleneck constraining the industry's growth. We're proud to receive this widely-recognized standard of excellence from NABCEP, and look forward to playing a key role in preparing the solar workers that are leading the clean energy transition."Fluke will also be offering its new NABCEP Approved training course online. The next scheduled course will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12PM EDT. This course will review the different steps in the process of building and maintaining a solar array and the appropriate test tools used at each step, including digital multimeters, clamp meters, thermal imaging cameras, insulation resistance testers, I-V curve tracers, irradiance meters, power quality meters, and solar asset management software. Registration is available here.More information about Fluke's support of the solar industry can be found on the company's website.About FlukeAs the world leader in test and measurement equipment, software, and service, Fluke is committed to advancing sustainability at a global level. Growth in renewable energy industries requires precision measurement, quality control, and reporting capabilities for installation, maintenance, and service. Every day, Fluke customers stake their reputations on Fluke tools—it's why they depend on Fluke's reliability, accuracy, and commitment to help them extend their skillsets and professionalism.FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.