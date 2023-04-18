hy-fcell Award und Start-up Area: Innovation in Focus

Award honours outstanding developments with a total of €30,000 / More attention for start-ups within a dedicated area in Hall 2



Achieving global climate targets and decarbonizing industry requires inventiveness and innovative technologies. Both are addressed and promoted by hy-fcell, one of the most important international trade events for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. With the hy-fcell Award and the Start-up Area in the trade show, hy-fcell Stuttgart will have a clear focus on research and development on 13-14 September. This will bring new ideas to the forefront and support young entrepreneurs.hy-fcell Award offers €30,000 in prizesThe hy-fcell Award recognizes outstanding developments in the most promising fields of hydrogen and fuel cell technology and encourages innovation. The award is presented in three categories, each with a prize of €10,000: Research & Development, Products & Markets and Start-up. Submissions are open until 30 June and will be evaluated in different weightings according to the level of innovation, market potential, and benefits for the environment and society. The hy-fcell Award is supported by the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Protection and the Energy Sector Baden-Württemberg, the Stuttgart Region Economic Development Corporation and Messe Stuttgart, and will be presented on 13 September at the hy-fcell Networking Night.Special area for start-upsThis year at hy-fcell, the Start-up Area will be expanded to focus on innovations in the field of hydrogen and fuel cells. In a central area in Hall 2, international start-up companies will present their new products and services to interested trade visitors. They will have the opportunity to explain their solutions for the future of the hydrogen economy, as well as establish new business relationships. "The industry thrives on courageous and visionary people," Stefan Lohnert, Managing Director of Messe Stuttgart, is convinced. "That's why we want to give young entrepreneurs their own stage and offer them the chance to turn their ideas into profitable applications." To make it easier for start-ups to participate in the trade fair, Messe Stuttgart has created an attractive, all-inclusive package which includes the entire appearance and includes a discount on the 2-day conference ticket. There are still a few spots available.About hy-fcellFounded in 2001, hy-fcell is one of the oldest and most important international trade events for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. It offers a comprehensive overview of relevant international markets and technological advances. Visitors make contacts and meet decision-makers here. The interactive format provides an ideal platform for experts and newcomers to build sustainable business relationships. hy-fcell takes place annually and consists of an international trade fair, top-class conference, interactive workshops and the festive networking night. In 2022, more than 2,027 participants from all over the world visited hy-fcell in Stuttgart to learn about the latest innovations from more than 126 exhibitors.www.hy-fcell.com