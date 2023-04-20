Scandinavian cooperation launches novel one-stop maintenance concept for offshore wind farms

AALBORG, Denmark, April 20, 2023 -- A Scandinavian cooperation with the technical lead from ProCon Wind Energy (ProCon) with IWS Fleet and IWS Services has developed an efficient one-stop Operations and Maintenance (O&M) concept for offshore foundations and substations to be presented at WindEurope, 25-27 April, 2023, stand E-D50.



Integrating IWS Fleet's new service vessels, IWS Services' supply chain management and ProCon's inhouse maintenance skills into a comprehensive service package, the new concept, now being demonstrated to offshore wind farm operators, offers significant potential cost savings as well as a reduced carbon footprint.With a bundle of maintenance services in one package that eliminates the need for multiple sub-suppliers and interfaces, the O&M concept features customized hybrid vessels fitted with a new gangway system for safe and easy access to the offshore foundation, and a well-equipped team of specialized technicians with the necessary maintenance skills. The concept is underpinned by ProCon's project management expertise over more than 50 offshore projects and IWS Services' know-how in supply chain and project optimization."This new concept, jointly developed by three leading offshore specialists, will be the first in the industry to offer all necessary competencies inhouse, from the custom-built ships to the full taskforce of skilled technicians through to project management. This is a one-stop concept that comes at exactly the right time when capacity in the maintenance sector is insufficient. This solution will offer international wind farm operators an efficient predictable maintenance concept," says Thomas Padfield, Head of Strategic Business Development, ProCon.With each contributing their accumulated O&M expertise, the companies in the Scandinavian cooperation are majority owned by Norway's Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), which is stocklisted in Oslo and originally established by Norwegian shipping and offshore specialist Awilco group with the objective of supporting offshore wind farms with dedicated, reliable services and logistics, including required warranties."This O&M concept was developed using the joint expertise of Denmark's ProCon and IWS Services and Norway's IWS Fleet and is in line with our strategy to offer efficient services to the offshore wind industry. The companies in the cooperation are already providing design, engineering, assembly, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and vessel services for offshore projects, including the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm. The new O&M one-stop shop will bring together that kind of applied experience into one package," says Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, COO of Integrated Wind Solutions.With increasing size and complexity, each foundation and substation requires an individual maintenance strategy. The O&M concept led by ProCon makes use of its standardization approach whereby inspection and maintenance of the many varied systems and components, both above and below the water line, is efficient, and adaptable across wind farm types.Vessels with industry firsts and capable of zero emissionCapable of zero-emission operations, the hybrid vessels for the O&M concept features industry firsts: the largest battery pack of 2200 kW-hr and solar charging. The hull and propulsion design increases operability and further reduces emissions, with the energy consumption estimated to be 20 percent lower than comparable service operations vessels. With "DNV SILENT" certification, minimizing impact on marine life, each vessel features a motioned controlled crane allowing stable transfer of equipment from ship to platform. Each vessel can accommodate 120 technicians plus equipment.###About ProConHeadquartered in Aalborg, Denmark and with seven regional hubs on three continents, ProCon Group provides electrical, technical and interface solutions to the global wind industry. ProCon's business units Engineering, Construction and Service has been delivering specialist solutions for the design, engineering, pre-assembly, installation (Low Voltage/Medium Voltage /High Voltage), commissioning, service, maintenance and retro-fit to more than 2,000 transition pieces, jackets, substations and wind turbine generators.Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (Euronext Growth, Oslo: IWS) holds 75% ownership of ProCon A/S.www.procon.as