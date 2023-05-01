The European solar market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with Germany leading the race to net zero. Nonetheless, concerns related to energy security are stirring up Europe's green energy transition. During the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Europe, solar PV experts will address asset management's best practices in an uncertain energy market. Supply chain issues in times of geopolitical tension are calling for a strengthened European solar industry network with streamlined administrative procedures, improved grid stability, and a diverse workforce to enable it all. Join us at in Frankfurt to connect with fellow solar PV asset owners and service providers across the European solar market. Industry experts will discuss changing EU regulations, Investor Trends, M&A, Corporate PPAs, Labor shortages, and ESG Compliance, while touching upon Repowering and the E2E Lifecycle. Furthermore, workshops will give you the tools to optimize your technical and financial asset management and capitalize on solar's versatility by combining solar with novel and value-adding applications such as storage, green hydrogen, and Floating PV.

Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Europe | 17 & 18 October 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany



Future-proofing Solar Assets to Weather a Volatile Energy MarketEurope's leading event on technical & financial solar asset management enhancement returnsEurope is witnessing unprecedented solar growth, with Germany being one of the foremost leaders in the race to net zero. Nonetheless, concerns related to energy security are stirring up Europes green energy transition. During the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Europe, solar PV experts will address the best practices in solar asset management to withstand and mitigate the uncertainty of the modern-day energy market.Solar continues to be on the rise throughout Europe. Last year, European PV capacity saw a record annual growth rate of 47%, as the continent reached 208.9 GW of cumulatively installed capacity. The curve is steepening still, as this figure is set to double towards 484 GW by 2026. If, as an industry, we want to ride that curve to its fullest potential, a bundle of challenges needs to be met head-on.Supply chain issues and geopolitical tension are calling for a strengthened European solar industry network with streamlined administrative procedures, improved grid stability, and a diverse & skilled workforce to enable it all. Asset performance needs to be projected, guaranteed, and acted on with higher levels of accuracy and intelligence.Join the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Europe in Frankfurt, returning for the 11th year in a row, to participate in discussions and connect with fellow solar PV professionals, asset owners, and service providers across Europe. A crowd of industry experts will discuss changing EU regulations, investor trends, the mergers & acquisition space, the potential of (corporate) PPAs, workforce challenges, and ESG Compliance, while also touching upon repowering and the E2E lifecycle. Furthermore, dedicated workshops will give you the tools to optimize your technical and financial asset management and capitalize on solar's versatility by combining solar with novel or value-adding applications like storage and green hydrogen.This event, shaped together with our expert advisory board (featuring input from Enerparc, Foresight Group, Obton, Octopus Energy, Enel Green Power, S&P Global, Hazel New Energy, MTX Solar, Amberside, and Apricum) will once again be the key platform for knowledge sharing and networking building in the European solar asset management space.Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Europe17-18 October 2023 - Frankfurt, GermanyTickets: €1195 (Early Bird) / €1295 (Regular)Contact: celina@solarplaza.comLearn More: https://bit.ly/3HuMIHg