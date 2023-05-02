With the growing levels of wind and solar energy production, the market for - and thus the price of - electricity is becoming increasingly volatile. How can we better forecast renewable energy production, achieve higher revenues per kWh, and unlock energy trading opportunities in the market? The Solarplaza Summit Renewable Electricity Trading on 29 June in Arnhem (the Netherlands) will explain and discuss the risks and opportunities for solar developers, IPPs, asset owners, energy traders, and power off-takers as they navigate the increasingly volatile electricity market. RE trading is possible in different markets, both on short-term and long-term bases, and through peer-to-peer contracts. For energy producers and off-takers, this can lead to serious financial risks and significant opportunities to create revenues or cut costs. Trading electricity at the right time is already a crucial element in maintaining healthy business models for energy market players. These topics and more will be highlighted at this focused RE Trading event, which will empower high-level knowledge sharing and networking.

Unlock Higher Revenues per Renewable kWh with Electricity Trading



Learn how to navigate the electricity trading game to thrive in the increasingly volatile power marketInfluenced by growing levels of renewable energy production, climate change effects, and geopolitical conflict, the electricity market is becoming increasingly volatile. Properly navigating the power market and utilizing the potential of intelligent electricity trading now is vital for any modern-day energy player. The Solarplaza Summit Renewable Electricity Trading will provide practical insights, strategies, and useful connections for anyone dealing with power trading - and specifically any developers and asset owners looking to future-proofing their business model for the coming years.How can we better forecast renewable energy production, act on different electricity markets to achieve higher revenues per kWh, and unlock (peer-to-peer) trading opportunities in the market? These questions are at the forefront of the minds of energy asset managers and owners everywhere these days. The answers to these questions can seem complex and involve a large number of actors, ranging from project developers and IPPs, to aggregators and energy traders, while also treading upon the domains of DSOs, TSOs, and regulators.Electricity trading is, and will increasingly be, a vital component of the renewable energy future. It's possible in different markets, both on short-term and long-term bases, and through peer-to-peer contracts. For energy producers and off-takers, this can lead to both serious financial risks and significant opportunities to create revenues or cut costs. Buying and selling electricity at the right time is already a crucial element in maintaining healthy business models for energy market players.The Solarplaza Summit Renewable Energy Trading on the 29th of June in Arnhem (NL) will dig into these topics, explaining the risks and opportunities for power off-takers, asset owners, energy traders, developers, and IPPs as they navigate the increasingly volatile electricity market. This highly-focused event will empower high-level knowledge sharing and networking, and will even highlight how you can sell your renewable energy twice over.Solarplaza Summit Renewable Electricity Trading29 June 2023 - Arnhem, The NetherlandsTickets: €845 (Early Bird) / €895 (Regular)More info: https://bit.ly/3p2NSn9