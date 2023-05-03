Floating Energy Systems Conference 8th-9th June, 2023 | Lisbon, Portugal

On behalf of Curtis & Wyss Group, it is our pleasure to invite you to participate in the Floating Energy Systems Conference scheduled on June 8th-9th, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. This conference is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and connect with leading experts in the field of floating energy systems. As the demand for clean and renewable energy continues to grow, it is necessary to explore new and innovative ways to harness the power of the oceans, rivers, and other bodies of water.