Floating Energy Systems Conference 8th-9th June, 2023 | Lisbon, Portugal
On behalf of Curtis & Wyss Group, it is our pleasure to invite you to participate in the Floating Energy Systems Conference scheduled on June 8th-9th, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. This conference is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and connect with leading experts in the field of floating energy systems. As the demand for clean and renewable energy continues to grow, it is necessary to explore new and innovative ways to harness the power of the oceans, rivers, and other bodies of water.
The conference will focus on the technical, economic, and policy aspects of floating energy systems, including floating solar, wind, hydro, and storage systems. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts in the field, network with industry leaders, and learn about the latest advances in floating energy technologies. The conference will feature a diverse array of sessions, including technical presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speeches from industry leaders. Don't miss the opportunity to learn, exchange and connect with the leading brains in the industry. We are looking forward to seeing you at the Floating Energy Systems Conference!
