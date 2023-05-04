Solarplaza Summit Floating PV | 5 October 2023 - Rome, Italy In the short span of half a decade, floating photovoltaics have evolved from a hype innovation to a widely-implemented and land-saving solution, that now even challenges traditional ground-mounted solar plants in terms of cost competitiveness. Supportive regulations in Italy, Germany, and Portugal have further accelerated the expansion of floating solar PV projects throughout Europe. However, with complex and highly-specific technical and O&M (think: avian menace) demands, and high CAPEX & OPEX costs, serious challenges remain in keeping the FPV business case afloat. How can we continue to ride this wave of success and ensure floating photovoltaics continue their expansion and maturation throughout Europe? At the past editions of the event in The Netherlands, we followed the ebbs and flows of FPV development closely. Considering the segment's strong development in the Mediterranean countries, this year's edition will be hosted in Southern Europe. Join our Solarplaza Summit Floating PV in Italy for a day of critical technical discussions, as we explore and reflect on in-depth case studies and expand our imaginations for the possibilities of the future.

Mapping Out the Expansion of Floatovoltaics across Europe



4th edition of Solarplaza Summit Floating PV to facilitate knowledge sharing & network buildingIn the short span of half a decade, floating photovoltaics - the installation of solar PV systems on water bodies - have evolved from a hype innovation to a widely-implemented and land-saving solution, that now even challenges traditional ground-mounted solar plants in terms of cost competitiveness. The fourth edition of the Solarplaza Summit Floating PV will once again unite European PV professionals with a stake in this market segment to discuss the progress and potential of floating PV.After the first wave of projects in Northern Europe - with many pilot projects and early market development in the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany - floating solar applications have started to flood the entire continent. Supported by favorable regulations in Italy, and Portugal, floating PV projects are now expanding rapidly throughout Southern Europe. However, with complex and highly-specific technical requirements and O&M demands, and high CAPEX & OPEX costs, and environmental concerns like maritime flora & fauna safety, serious challenges remain in keeping the FPV business case afloat. To address these issues and ensure the continued success of floating PV, specific know-how and strong partnerships are essential.The Solarplaza Summit Floating PV will feature critical technical discussions, as the experts on stage explore real-life case studies and experiences, and expand our imaginations for the possibilities of the future. The Solarplaza Summits have always followed the ebbs and flows of FPV development closely, and have proven to bring together industry experts to share insights and strategies for success. Considering the segments strong development in the Mediterranean countries, this years edition will be hosted in Southern Europe.Whether youre a seasoned veteran or just getting started in the floating PV industry, this conference is the perfect opportunity to learn from your peers, connect with potential partners, and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly-evolving field. With the combined forces of the experts on stage and the contributions from the audience, this event will map out how the industry can continue to ride this wave of success and ensure floating photovoltaics continue their expansion and maturation throughout Europe.Solarplaza Summit Floating PV5 October 2023 - Rome, ItalyTickets: €945 (Early Bird) / €995 (Regular)Contact: dee@solarplaza.comMore info: https://bit.ly/3HDeK3z