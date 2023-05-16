President Biden Issues Veto, Rejecting Congressional Efforts to Repeal the Solar Tariff Moratorium

"President Biden's veto today is a welcome step to avoid a disastrous impact on the U.S. economy and ensure continuing progress toward the clean energy transition and our climate goals. The Congressional Review Act repeal passed by Congress would have changed the rules renewable developers and manufacturers rely upon, resulting in many dozens of canceled solar projects, tens of thousands of lost jobs, and a dangerous increase in carbon emissions. Thanks to the President's veto, the U.S. solar industry can now resume its growth as we expand our domestic manufacturing base to better meet the growing U.S. demand for solar panels."



