Solarplaza Summit Portugal 2023

Ramping Up Solar Growth in Portugal's Budding Market



Portugal's large renewables ambitions to be mapped out at high-level industry eventPortugal is targeting 9 GW of solar capacity and an 80% share of renewables in the power mix by 2026. To achieve this, it will have to seriously stimulate its national solar industry and ramp up solar growth. How? Market experts, industry players, and solar professionals from the Portuguese solar space and beyond will discuss the associated challenges and opportunities at the Solarplaza Summit Portugal on 22 September 2023 in Lisbon.Despite often reaching over 50% of renewable energy production, only ~6% of Portugal's renewable power output comes from solar. Another sobering stat is the fact that Portugal's cumulative PV capacity by the end of last year - 2.59 GW - was lower than the capacity that neighboring Spain (3.4 GW) and even not-so-sunny The Netherlands (3.0 GW) added just over the course of that single year. Boasting the highest solar radiation in Europe, Portugal has huge PV potential, so what is needed to accelerate the solar revolution?Investing in new technologies such as energy storage, floating solar, and green hydrogen, and simplifying the permitting process for new projects without sacrificing the environmental needs of the country are necessary updates to make. The good news? All these different strategies are being worked on and the Portuguese government is investing in the countrys renewable future. Portugal's new regulatory framework and the modernization of its administrative processes are important steps in achieving an improved permitting process, and therefore, an accelerated deployment rate of renewable energy sources. A striking example: Europes biggest solar park - at a whopping 1.2 GW - is being built in Santiago do Cacém, Portugal!