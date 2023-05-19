Call for Abstracts Open for the 2024 Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Conference

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's premier solar, storage, and clean energy event, is now accepting abstracts for speaking opportunities at the conference to be held January 17-19, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



"As policies, market opportunities, and technologies supporting clean energy adoption accelerate, it's never been more critical to stay informed," said Wes Doane, VP, Clean Energy Group (Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America). "Guided by our mission to advance the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering the up-to-date information and forward-looking insights that industry professionals need to make strategic decisions and accelerate in their careers."Through the Call for Abstracts, the #isnaesna24 conference program will feature approximately 24 sessions—elevating diverse speakers, exploring key topics across utility, commercial and industrial sectors, and spanning multiple focus areas and technical levels. Available speaking formats include keynote addresses, single and multiple session presentations, and panel discussions."By integrating feedback from last year's conference attendees with timely industry topics and trends, our 2024 program will deliver valuable content and facilitate meaningful discussions," said Krista Simicich, Digital Editor, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "We look forward to receiving thoughtful proposals that focus on delivering the insights that matter to our community of clean energy professionals."Apply to SpeakIndustry professionals are invited to submit an abstract before submissions close on June 30, 2023. Each abstract will be reviewed by ISNA/ESNA's advisory board. Selected speakers will be notified in September and will receive a complimentary registration pass in addition to thought leadership exposure across ISNA/ESNA's digital channels and marketing initiatives.AboutIntersolar North America and Energy Storage North America—produced by Diversified Communications—is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and clean energy. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers forward-looking education, impactful networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience—including the industry-favorite Solar Games installer competition.Join 8,000+ energy leaders and 400+ exhibitors January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more: intersolar.us