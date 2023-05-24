RE+ 23 unveils Canada as its first-ever Spotlight Country

The Spotlight Country will help global companies expand into new markets and provide technological innovations and insights into global trends and how they adapt to regional challenges. RE+ 2023 is the platform to showcase their products and services while networking with over 27,000 industry professionals.

(Alexandria, VA -- May 24) RE+ 2023 will premiere Canada as the first-ever Spotlight Country with the support of our industry partner, the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA). The Spotlight Country will help global companies expand into new markets and provide technological innovations and insights into global trends and how they adapt to regional challenges. RE+ 2023 is the platform to showcase their products and services while networking with over 27,000 industry professionals.



More Headlines Articles

As the voice for the clean energy industry in Canada, CanREA will provide keynote speakers demonstrating efforts towards Canada's transformative journey to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Canadian solar and storage companies will exhibit their latest technology and sustainable projects. CanREA in partnership with the German Italian Exhibition Group and RE+ Events, co-produces Canada's annual clean energy event, Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC).The Country Spotlight will be located in the international pavilion, featuring companies from Germany and Turkey in addition to Canada. They will exhibit groundbreaking technologies and sustainable practices. This highly anticipated new sector will showcase global international companies' expertise, discuss emerging trends, and foster collaborations to drive the renewable industry forward."We're excited to welcome Canada as the first Spotlight Country of RE+," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO of RE+ Events, "this new program shows how RE+ continues to be a vital hub for businesses looking to tap into markets not just in the U.S., but across North America, and the world."RE+ 2023 will provide an unparalleled networking opportunity, facilitating connections between industry leaders, investors, engineers, and global technology companies. Attendees can engage in high-level discussions, forge new partnerships, and explore collaborative opportunities that transcend borders.For more information on the 2023 Spotlight Country or RE+ 2023, September 11-14 in Las Vegas, visit re-plus.com.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a global event management organization focusing on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ 2023 (featuring SPI & ESI), is the largest energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events focusing on trends and policies in specific states or regions and international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets worldwide. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association.