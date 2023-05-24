SAKOR Technologies Announces it is Providing Dynamometer System to TÜV SÜD® for Testing Electric Motor Efficiency





SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it has provided its Electric Motor Efficiency Testing Dynamometer system to TÜV SÜD for testing and verifying the level of efficiency of electric motors in accordance with a variety of national and international standards, including IEC 60034-2-1; IEEE 112B; Canadian standard C390-93; and IS 12615. The SAKOR units can be used to test from two to eight pole motors ranging from 10 watts to more than 3 megawatts.As a world leader in electric motor system and component testing, TÜV SÜD conducts necessary testing and certifies compliance with legal regulations and international standards. TÜV SÜD will use the new SAKOR motor efficiency testing dynamometer for its program of certification testing of single and three-phase AC electric motors for consumer, commercial, and industrial use. Each system has been optimized to test the widest possible range of motor sizes and still maintain required accuracy tolerances.Capable of performing all existing international electric motor efficiency standard tests, the TÜV SÜD dynamometer systems provide an essential tool to engineers seeking to reduce fossil fuel consumption and enhance energy efficiency. They will be invaluable in helping to meet strict environmental standards and regulations that are now being enforced internationally."TÜV SÜD is a world leader in testing electric motors and related system components, and we are pleased to be providing them with cost-effective systems that provide maximum utility within the increasingly stringent regulatory environment," said Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR. "Since the vast majority of all electricity used in the world powers three-phase electric motors, improving their efficiency will have the greatest impact on reducing fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. We are very proud of our involvement in this critical initiative."About SAKOR Technologies Inc.SAKOR Technologies Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 35 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle, military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at: info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com.Product or service trademarks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners