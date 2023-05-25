Emergent Solar Energy starts the engines on Abel Construction’s 210-kilowatt, roof-mounted solar project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., and INDIANAPOLIS - Emergent Solar Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has launched its latest commercial project, a 210-kilowatt, roof-mounted solar installation, at the Indianapolis headquarters of Abel Construction Company, near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



The state-of-the-art, bifacial installation spans 21,300 square feet and is expected to generate 287,195 kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable electricity each year, which is the equivalent of powering more than 39 homes annually. The building also is home to Abel Motorsports, which owns a racing team in the Indy NXT racing series sanctioned by IndyCar. Indy NXT was previously called Indy Lights. Abel Motorsports is also, for the first time, fielding a car in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, with driver RC Enerson.Jeremy Lipinski, managing partner at Emergent Solar Energy, based in the Purdue Research Park of West Lafayette, said the project is one of the largest of its kind in Indianapolis."It is also an example of how solar can be integrated into existing commercial buildings to offset utility-purchased electricity, provide economic benefits through commercial tax incentives and help businesses accomplish their sustainability goals," Lipinski said.Mitchell Abel, vice president of business development for Abel Construction, said the investment is a major step in the company's sustainable energy objectives. It also reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility."By adopting this clean energy solution, Abel Construction aims to become a role model within the industry and inspire other businesses to embrace solar energy as a viable and eco-friendly alternative," Abel said.The solar installation utilizes high-efficiency, bifacial solar panels to capture sunlight on both sides and convert it into usable energy. The project will contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, estimated to be equivalent to planting 336 trees annually.Lipinski said integrating solar energy systems into commercial establishments has become a competitive option for business owners faced with rising utility electricity rates."This project showcases the tremendous potential of commercial solar power to provide sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions, ultimately reducing the environmental impact of businesses," Lipinski said.In addition to the environmental benefits, the roof-mounted solar installation will yield substantial economic advantages for Abel Construction."Through the utilization of solar energy, we will significantly reduce our reliance on traditional electricity sources, resulting in substantial cost savings and long-term financial stability," Abel said.Lipinski said the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has impacted industry interest in solar energy."The legislation has increased federal tax benefits for businesses making investments in solar energy projects and helping create more compelling project economic returns," Lipinski said.About Emergent Solar EnergyEmergent Solar Energy is a leading commercial solar construction firm in the state of Indiana. Headquartered at Purdue Research Park of West Lafayette, Indiana, the company provides solar solutions to the commercial, industrial, municipal and agricultural sectors across the state of Indiana. Emergent Solar Energy seeks to bring renewable energy to the communities it serves and to help organizations gain energy independence while achieving their sustainability and stewardship goals.About Abel ConstructionAbel Construction is a fourth-generation, family-owned general contractor based out of Louisville, Kentucky, with offices in Louisville; Lexington, Kentucky; Indianapolis; and Phoenix. Abel performs work in the industrial, automotive, medical and commercial sectors.