Emergent Solar Energy starts the engines on Abel Construction’s 210-kilowatt, roof-mounted solar project
The project will generate more than 287,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., and INDIANAPOLIS - Emergent Solar Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has launched its latest commercial project, a 210-kilowatt, roof-mounted solar installation, at the Indianapolis headquarters of Abel Construction Company, near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Jeremy Lipinski, managing partner at Emergent Solar Energy, based in the Purdue Research Park of West Lafayette, said the project is one of the largest of its kind in Indianapolis.
"It is also an example of how solar can be integrated into existing commercial buildings to offset utility-purchased electricity, provide economic benefits through commercial tax incentives and help businesses accomplish their sustainability goals," Lipinski said.
Mitchell Abel, vice president of business development for Abel Construction, said the investment is a major step in the company's sustainable energy objectives. It also reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
"By adopting this clean energy solution, Abel Construction aims to become a role model within the industry and inspire other businesses to embrace solar energy as a viable and eco-friendly alternative," Abel said.
The solar installation utilizes high-efficiency, bifacial solar panels to capture sunlight on both sides and convert it into usable energy. The project will contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, estimated to be equivalent to planting 336 trees annually.
Lipinski said integrating solar energy systems into commercial establishments has become a competitive option for business owners faced with rising utility electricity rates.
"This project showcases the tremendous potential of commercial solar power to provide sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions, ultimately reducing the environmental impact of businesses," Lipinski said.
In addition to the environmental benefits, the roof-mounted solar installation will yield substantial economic advantages for Abel Construction.
"Through the utilization of solar energy, we will significantly reduce our reliance on traditional electricity sources, resulting in substantial cost savings and long-term financial stability," Abel said.
Lipinski said the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has impacted industry interest in solar energy.
"The legislation has increased federal tax benefits for businesses making investments in solar energy projects and helping create more compelling project economic returns," Lipinski said.
About Emergent Solar Energy
Emergent Solar Energy is a leading commercial solar construction firm in the state of Indiana. Headquartered at Purdue Research Park of West Lafayette, Indiana, the company provides solar solutions to the commercial, industrial, municipal and agricultural sectors across the state of Indiana. Emergent Solar Energy seeks to bring renewable energy to the communities it serves and to help organizations gain energy independence while achieving their sustainability and stewardship goals.
About Abel Construction
Abel Construction is a fourth-generation, family-owned general contractor based out of Louisville, Kentucky, with offices in Louisville; Lexington, Kentucky; Indianapolis; and Phoenix. Abel performs work in the industrial, automotive, medical and commercial sectors.
Featured Product
Alencon Systems - High Power, High Voltage DC:DC Optimizers
Alencon Systems is the premier manufacturer of high power, high voltage DC:DC optimizers for alternative energy applications including solar, battery energy storage, Microgrids, Fuel Cells and Electric Vehicle charging. Alencon's DC:DC converter offerings include the SPOT, BOSS and CUBE series DC:DC converters. The SPOT is a modular, uni-directional DC:DC solution ideal for solar applications. The BOSS is a modular, bi-directional unit for use with battery energy storage. The CUBE is a monolithic DC:DC converter which is available in both uni-directional and bi-directional modalities. Pictured above, is the Alencon SPOT.