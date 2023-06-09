Huasun, global HJT manufacturer, to present its latest photovoltaic solutions at Intersolar Europe 2023

Huasun Energy, ("Huasun"), the largest HJT manufacturer in the world, will participate at this year's Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany to present the latest developments of its technology and product range of ultra-high efficiency N-type silicon-based heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and module technology. Visitors can find out how Huasun is revolutionizing the photovoltaic industry at booth A3-240.



Huasun is the first company to simultaneously integrate R&D and industrialization of HJT. HJT is an emerging and advanced method of solar cell design and fabrication. Unlike conventional solar cells, it uses different materials for the top and bottom layers, allowing for enhanced solar energy capture and thus more efficient energy generation. HJT can also improve the stability and reliability of solar panels, making them more suitable for long-term use.Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry focusing on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technology and solar power plants. As a company committed to building a more sustainable future, Huasun fully welcomes the motto "Connecting Solar Business" as an opportunity for industry experts and players to come together to exchange valuable information about the latest developments and trends, experience innovations first-hand and take advantage of business potential.At Intersolar Europe 2023, Huasun will present the brand-new Himalaya V-ocean series HJT solar modules, which is especially designed for offshore environment, Himalaya G10 series modules, M6 series AC module, covering the demand from all scenarios with high power and high conversion efficiency.The variety of products on display represent the diversified applications and magnitude of projects that Huasun is catering to in Europe: from rooftops to farms and rangelands to expressways. At Intersolar, Huasun will also be showcasing its vertical bifacial HJT solutions, developed through the cooperation with German agrivoltaics developer Next2Sun, designed to promote sustainable development in agriculture. The vertical installations of Huasun's HJT modules, mainly destined for farms and rangelands, allow for better crop growth due to reduced occupation of floor space, increased installation flexibility and decreased maintenance costs."At Huasun we are excited to participate again at Intersolar Europe, the most important regional event of our industry, which gives us the chance to showcase our latest technology and products and to explain how we are advancing the photovoltaic sector with more efficient and sustainable solutions rooted in the HJT technology. The European market is very important for Huasun where we are concentrating our efforts to further build our capacity in the region in residential，commercial and large-scale utility projects", said Dan Zhou , CEO of Huasun.For more information, please visit www.huasunsolar.com.