Hydrogen and fuel cell community met in Vancouver

On June 5 - 7, Vancouver was once again the hub of the international hydrogen and fuel cell community. Exhibitors, expo visitors, conference participants and speakers from worldwide came together at one of the most important international trade events in this industry to share the latest technological developments and discuss sustainable energy. The focus of hy-fcell Canada 2023 was on the premier conference program, where experts shared their knowledge, provided information about current projects and created formats for further discussions. The interests of Indigenous peoples, their nations and companies was the theme in the "First Nation Energy Leadership" session.



Opening the event, Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, emphasized the economic and environmental importance of hydrogen to the region: "It is my pleasure to be at hy-fcell Canada 2023, working with renowned international specialists to find real solutions for our clean energy future. We know that hydrogen will be a key aspect of helping B.C. transition to a clean, strong economy as we work toward meeting our legislated greenhouse ‘gas reduction targets'."Roland Bleinroth, CEO of Messe Stuttgart, was pleased with the success of the conference and expo, and summed up at the end: "CO2-neutral ways of generating energy are becoming increasingly important. Events, such as hy-fcell, enable knowledge transfer at the highest level and are becoming increasingly important. It is imperative that we work together on the further development of climate-neutral technologies worldwide. We are excited to hear about further development of hy-fcell in many discussions." With more than 20 years of tradition, hy-fcell is one of the oldest events in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and takes place not only in Vancouver, but also annually in Stuttgart (September 13 - 14, 2023) and Shanghai (October 26 - 28, 2023)."More than half of Canada's clean tech companies call British Columbia home," said Diana Stephenson, Senior Vice-President of Customer and Corporate Affairs at BC Hydro. "Our low-cost clean power, large industry cluster, as well as unique funding and siting opportunities distinguish the West Coast as a forward-thinking environment ideal for low-carbon fuel producers to flourish. hy-fcell provided the forum to discuss solutions for decarbonization."The exhibitors at hy-fcell Canada were particularly satisfied with the many high-quality agreements made during the expo:"At hy-fcell, we witnessed the power of collaboration and the immense potential of the hydrogen sector. I extend my gratitude to the esteemed industry leaders who shared their insights and engaged in dynamic discussions." said Pierre Poulain, President and CEO of Powertech Labs (a subsidiary of BC Hydro). "We now stand at the threshold of an extraordinary future, driven by the limitless possibilities of hydrogen. The partnerships, knowledge, and determination displayed here have paved the way for a strong hydrogen industry in British Columbia and Canada. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and valuable contributions. Let us continue our collective efforts to fuel progress and create a brighter, greener future.""The Metro Vancouver region is recognized as a pioneering hub for hydrogen fuel cell innovation and research and is poised to lead the next global wave of clean transportation development and commercialization," said Bryan Buggey, Executive Vice President of Invest Vancouver. "hy-fcell presents a remarkable opportunity for Invest Vancouver to engage influential investors, seizing opportunities to significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and advance broadly shared prosperity within the region.""The hy-fcell expo was a great way to present our advanced fuel cell stack, research and development service portfolio to potential customers and suppliers," said Dr. Simon Fraser, Manager - Business Development & Funding at AVL Fuel Cell Canada. "The top-class event gave us the opportunity to catch-up with the local and international fuel cell community, as well as to welcome participants to our state-of-the-art laboratories as part of the hy-fcell technical tours program.""MANN+HUMMEL was excited to return to the hy-fcell convention and expo this year to take part in this excellent opportunity for collaboration and engagement across the complete Hydrogen industry," remarked Matt Zerilli, Manager - eMobility & New Products at MANN+HUMMEL USA. "In the beautiful downtown Vancouver, we saw exchange from supportive component and infrastructure suppliers all the way up to vehicles on display ready to hit the road. We need all of these partners ready and engaged to bring the zero-emission future fueled by hydrogen to reality."The next hy-fcell take place in Stuttgart on September 13-14,2023. For more information, please visit: www.hy-fcell.de. From June 17 to 19, 2024 hy-fcell Canada will take place in Vancouver again, stay up to date with www.hy-fcell.ca.