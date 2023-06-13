Castillo Engineering Expands Through New Civil Engineering Division

Maitland, FL, June 13, 2023 - Castillo Engineering announced today that it has expanded upon its core electrical engineering services by adding a new civil engineering division to address a critical void in the U.S. distributed solar-plus-storage generation marketplace. Marc Mason, PE, who has 41 years of civil engineering experience, including on over $238 million worth of energy projects, has been hired as a Senior Civil Engineer to lead Castillo Engineering's civil engineering division. Last year alone, Castillo Engineering experienced a 150 percent increase in utility-scale and community solar projects, as this new division will enable the company to meet the high demand for both civil and electrical engineering services for distributed generation projects throughout the country.



"We're excited to be able to launch this division to strengthen both the quality and turnaround time of projects for our developer and EPC customers," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "Our decision to launch this new division is purely a response to the needs and feedback of our customers and we look forward to delivering the same high level of service for our civil designs as we do for our electrical designs."Over the next five years, the U.S. community solar market is expected to grow by 118 percent. However, there are currently no other solar-plus-storage engineering firms that offer both civil and electrical engineering in-house exclusively for distributed generation projects under 20 megawatts. By offering both civil and electrical engineering services in-house, Castillo Engineering is able to ensure much stronger communication and integration between the two disciplines, which enables greater design continuity as well as expedited project timelines.Castillo Engineering's new civil engineering services include Issue for Construction (IFC) civil site plans, which consist of the details required to construct solar farms, such as grading plans, roadways, turnarounds and storm water pollution protection. Learn more about Castillo Engineering's new civil engineering services (https://www.castillope.com/civil-engineering) or get in touch with the company directly: https://www.castillope.com/contact.About Castillo EngineeringFounded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a leading design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium and high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW. The firm's experience completing 1.5 GW of solar and energy storage projects and unmatched expertise has made it the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents for the industry's top EPCs and developers. The firm was ranked by Inc 5000 two years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as the 9th fastest growing engineering firm in the nation. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.Castillo Engineering Media Contact:Lisa DeMarcolisa@twentytwoandbrand.com310-990-1925