Alfa Chemistry: Biofuels Analysis Ensures Quality of the Supply Chain

Biofuels are gaining increasing attention as a sustainable and renewable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, especially in cases where predicted shortages of fossil fuels are reported. As an expert in the alternative energy field, Alfa Chemistry has long been committed to exploring solutions to alternative energy issues and recently announced a comprehensive range of testing services for the biofuel supply chain, including raw biomass product analysis, component analysis, performance analysis, process optimization and development.



More Headlines Articles

"Our advanced analytical equipment and experienced professionals allow us to control fuel quality and verify the delivered biodiesel blend ratio, glycerin and contaminant content," said Alfa Chemistry's Marketing Director.It is of vital importance to develop precise analytical techniques to measure and track the concentration of glycerides, such as triglycerides (TG), diglycerides (DG), monoglycerides (MG), and glycerin, in biodiesels. These unconverted oil compounds may deposit in the engine, impede filters, degrade fuel quality or trigger hazardous emissions, thereby impairing engine efficiency. Regulating agencies like ASTM and EU have devised standards such as D6751, D4815, D4806, EN14105, and EN14214 for biofuel products, which govern pollutants content and permit mixing of bioethanol and biodiesel with traditional fuels.Utilizing gas chromatography (GS), high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultraviolet-visible (UV-vis) and near-infrared (NIR) process analyzer, fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, thin layer chromatography (TLC), 1H nuclear magnetic resonance (1H NMR), process mass spectrometer (MS), moisture analyzer, and many other instruments, Alfa Chemistry is capably of conducting the following biofuel analysis services:Running ASTM D6584 & EN 14105 for determination of free and total glycerol, mono-, di-, tri-glycerides in biodieselAnalysis of components content of denatured fuel ethanol to meet ASTM D4815 standard specificationInspection of raw biomass productsProcess optimization and by-product testingTrace moisture testingMicrobiological analysisAdditive dosing and purification process treatmentCustomized preparation of biodiesel calibration standards and standards solutionsConsultation on international standards (ASTM & EN) for biofuel analysisIn short, Alfa Chemistry prides itself on providing a comprehensive range of analytical services to ensure that biofuel components are certified to the ASTM and EN standards. Its professional team of scientists has extensive technical knowledge and expertise in the biofuels field, and is able to deliver customized services through cutting-edge facilities. With fast sample analysis, Alfa Chemistry is committed to streamlining process optimization and development, providing a detailed report of the findings at a reasonable cost.Please visit https://alternative-energy.alfa-chemistry.com/services/biofuels-analysis.html to learn more.About Alfa ChemistryAs an reliable and skilled provider of not only chemicals but also analytical services and custom synthesis services, Alfa Chemistry has been trusted by clients both at home and abroad in the areas of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and alternative energy. With a proficient and knowledgeable team of researchers and technicians, Alfa Chemistry uses cutting-edge technologies to provide environmentally-friendly energy solutions to its global customer base.