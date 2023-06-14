How can NHS trusts find a cost-effective path to net zero?

A new guide to cost-effective net zero delivery in the NHS has been published by Centrica Business Solutions.

‘Balancing cost and carbon goals in the NHS' is the title of the new report - designed to help Trusts navigate an affordable pathway towards decarbonisation and achieve their net zero 2040 goals.



The free guide explains why carbon reduction is a key opportunity to stretch tight NHS budgets much further, while delivering on challenging net zero targets.The report explores:• Steps that can be taken to manage energy costs in a tough environment• The technologies that can deliver both cost and carbon reductions• Public and private sector funding options