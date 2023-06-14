How can NHS trusts find a cost-effective path to net zero?
A new guide to cost-effective net zero delivery in the NHS has been published by Centrica Business Solutions.
‘Balancing cost and carbon goals in the NHS' is the title of the new report - designed to help Trusts navigate an affordable pathway towards decarbonisation and achieve their net zero 2040 goals.
The free guide explains why carbon reduction is a key opportunity to stretch tight NHS budgets much further, while delivering on challenging net zero targets.
The report explores:
• Steps that can be taken to manage energy costs in a tough environment
• The technologies that can deliver both cost and carbon reductions
• Public and private sector funding options
